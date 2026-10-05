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British Airways London-Chicago Flight Declares Emergency

The aircraft descended to around 9,000 feet above Ireland, according to Flightradar24.

London Chicago Flight emergency
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

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Updated : October 5, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST

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London: The British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an in-flight emergency on Monday, squawking 7700. The aircraft descended to around 9,000 feet above Ireland, according to Flightradar24. The aircraft has taken multiple turns and is still above British airspace. The emergency landing is being carried out.

This is a developing story. More details to follow....

Last Updated : October 5, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST

TAGGED:

BRITISH AIRWAYS FLIGHT
BRITISH AIRWAYS FLIGHT BA295
LONDON CHICAGO FLIGHT
FLIGHT EMERGENCY
LONDON CHICAGO FLIGHT EMERGENCY

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