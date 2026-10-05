British Airways London-Chicago Flight Declares Emergency
The aircraft descended to around 9,000 feet above Ireland, according to Flightradar24.
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
London: The British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an in-flight emergency on Monday, squawking 7700. The aircraft descended to around 9,000 feet above Ireland, according to Flightradar24. The aircraft has taken multiple turns and is still above British airspace. The emergency landing is being carried out.
This is a developing story. More details to follow....
#BA295 from London to Chicago squawking 7700 and descended down to 9000 feet above Ireland. https://t.co/KTkShOpJUh https://t.co/McVLR7XzEA— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 5, 2026
Last Updated : October 5, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST