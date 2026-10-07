ETV Bharat / international

British Adventurer Back On UK Soil After 28-Year Round-The-World Walk

A handout photo released by British adventurer Karl Bushby's team on October 6, 2026, shows the adventurer arriving on a beach near Dover, southern England on October 5, after completing a cross-Channel swim from France. ( AFP )

London: A British adventurer on a 50,000-kilometre, 28-year trek home from South America without using any transport has set foot on UK soil after swimming the Channel, his publicists said Tuesday.

Karl Bushby, a 57-year-old former paratrooper, set off from Punta Arenas, Chile, in November 1998, vowing to reach his mother's home near Hull in northern England without travelling on planes, trains, boats, vehicles or other transport modes.

Nearly three decades and 29 countries later, Bushby stepped ashore in southeast England on Monday afternoon, after securing permission from UK and French authorities to swim across the busy Channel waterway from France. He and his team said they opted not to publicise the swim for safety and security reasons.

"Feels good to have UK soil under my feet after all these years," the adventurer said in a brief statement released Tuesday. "It hasn't been easy, and that's part of the point. Proving I'm more capable than I give myself credit for," he added. "All of us can accomplish more than we will ever imagine." Bushby has paused his journey several times.

Moscow refused him a visa for a long time, while the 2008 financial crisis and then the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be other hold-ups. At those times, he stepped away from the journey, living notably in Mexico, then once the situation cleared, he would resume his journey at the exact spot where he had left off.