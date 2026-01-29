ETV Bharat / international

Britain's Starmer Meets China's Xi For Talks On Trade, Security

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, second from right attends a meeting with National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji, second from left, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday. ( AP )

Beijing: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, seeking closer trade ties while balancing sensitive issues of national security and human rights.

This is the first visit to China by a UK prime minister since 2018 and follows a slew of Western leaders seeking support from Beijing recently, pivoting from an increasingly unpredictable United States.

Starmer held talks with Xi at the opulent Great Hall of the People, and the two leaders will later have lunch.

Starmer, who is in China until Saturday, also met the country's third highest-ranking official Zhao Leji in the morning and is expected to hold talks with Premier Li Qiang in the afternoon.

Zhao said relations were on "the correct track to improvement and development" amid a "turbulent international landscape".

Starmer called the visit "historic" and said it was a chance to "find positive ways to work together".

He will travel to economic powerhouse Shanghai on Friday before making a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Downing Street has lauded the China visit as an opportunity to strengthen trade and investment ties while discussing thorny topics including human rights.

It also said Britain and China are set to sign a cooperation agreement targeting supply chains used by migrant smugglers.