Britain, Japan Agree To Deepen Defence And Security Cooperation

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer take part in a joint press conference to deliver media statements after their bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on January 31, 2026. ( AFP )

Tokyo: Britain and Japan agreed to strengthen defence and economic ties, visiting Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday, after his bid to forge closer links with China drew warnings from US President Donald Trump. Starmer noted that Japan and Britain were the leading economies in a trans-Pacific that includes fellow G7 member Canada, as well as other international trade and defence pacts.

"We set out a clear priority to build an even deeper partnership in the years to come," Starmer said as he stood beside Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after a bilateral meeting in Tokyo.

"That includes working together to strengthen our collective security, across the Euro-Atlantic and in the Indo-Pacific."

Takaichi said they agreed to hold a meeting of British and Japanese foreign and defence ministers this year. She said she also wanted to discuss "cooperation towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Middle East situation and Ukraine situation" at a dinner with Starmer later on Saturday.

Starmer arrived on a one-day Tokyo stop after a four-day visit in China, where he followed in the footsteps of other Western leaders looking to counter an increasingly volatile United States. Leaders from France, Canada and Finland have all travelled to Beijing in recent weeks, recoiling from Trump's bid to seize Greenland and tariff threats against NATO allies.