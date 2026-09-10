ETV Bharat / international

Britain's Envoy To India Lindy Cameron Promoted As First Female UK Foreign Office Head

London: British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron was on Thursday promoted to take charge as the first female head of the UK Foreign Office. Cameron has been appointed as the new Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in one of Andy Burnham’s major foreign policy moves since taking over as British Prime Minister in July.

The civil servant and diplomat comes in at the FCDO at a time of turmoil following former PM Keir Starmer sacking Olly Robbins as its head over the scandal of Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador amid allegations of impropriety.

“I am especially pleased to welcome Lindy as the first female Permanent Under Secretary at the FCDO," said UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. “Lindy brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security, and a reputation for dynamic leadership in postings across the world, most recently as High Commissioner in India.

“Lindy will lead an FCDO committed to promoting British values and interests by deploying the full talents of our amazing, dedicated and renowned staff, who it has been my privilege to get to know over the past couple of months," he said. Before her Delhi posting, Cameron has been the CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre and has held senior roles in the Northern Ireland Office and the Department for International Development (DfID).

“Having served at home and abroad with both DFID and FCO since joining the civil service in 1998, I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead our amazing diplomats and development professionals as Permanent Secretary of the FCDO," said Cameron.