ETV Bharat / international

BRICS Facilitating South-South Cooperation Bypassing West: Kremlin Economic Aide

Moscow: The strengthening of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies is changing global relations and facilitating South-South cooperation, bypassing the West, a top Kremlin economic aide said Thursday.

Maxim Oreshkin was speaking at the meeting of the Russian Business and Industry Union’s (RSPP) National Committee on Business Cooperation with BRICS member states when he also spoke about the growing importance of business diplomacy in today's world compared to two decades ago.

“Overall, the nature of global relationships is changing. While technology, trade, and finance previously flowed through Western countries, now ties, even blood ties, are strengthening between the BRICS countries, between the South-South countries.

“We're seeing new financial payment schemes, and we're seeing new technological solutions emerge in new growth centres. That's why these direct relationships are already playing a key role in the economy of the future,” Oreshkin, the Kremlin’s top economic aide, said.

Oreshkin, who is also the Deputy Chief of the Kremlin Staff, noted that business diplomacy is beginning to play a much more important role in today's world than it did 10, 15, or 20 years ago.