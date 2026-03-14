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Explained | BRICS And The West Asia War: Why A Joint Statement Matters For India

FILE- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China’s Premier Li Qiang, and other leaders pose for a group photo during the 17th annual BRICS summit, in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, July 7, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: As the war between the US-Israel coalition and Iran intensifies in West Asia, the possibility of a joint statement from the BRICS grouping is drawing attention in diplomatic circles. With several members of the bloc either directly involved in the conflict or closely aligned with the parties concerned, a consensus position could carry unusual geopolitical weight and shape how the broader Global South responds to the crisis.

As chair of the bloc this year, India is facilitating consultations among member states for a possible joint statement – an exercise that could test the forum’s ability to forge common ground among countries with sharply differing strategic interests.

“As you know, some members of the BRICS are directly involved in the current situation in West Asia,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said during an inter-ministerial media briefing on the situation in the region here Saturday. “This has obviously impacted forging consensus on a common BRICS position on the ongoing conflict. As chair of BRICS, we have been facilitating discussions among BRICS members through the Sherpa channel.”

Jaiswal said that the last meeting of the sherpas of the BRICS took place virtually on March 12.

“We are trying our best to develop a position, because of differing positions, it has been difficult,” he said. “In addition to this, our leadership has also been in talks with member countries of the BRICS, and we will continue to remain engaged with the BRICS member countries so that we can arrive at a particular position on this issue.”

Why does a possible BRICS joint statement assume significance?

BRICS is a major intergovernmental organisation comprising 11 emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia – that represent over 40 per cent of the world’s population and 37.3 per cent of the global GDP. It promotes economic cooperation, geopolitical influence, and global governance reform.

Originally formed as BRIC in 2006, it became BRICS with South Africa coming into the fold in 2010, and expanded in 2024-2025 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia.

As such, a consensus statement by the BRICS bloc on the ongoing conflict in West Asia would carry significant diplomatic and geopolitical weight. This is because the grouping has increasingly emerged as an influential platform representing major emerging economies and the broader Global South, and its collective positions often shape global debates on security, governance, and multilateralism.

What is Iran seeking from India as BRICS chair?

FILE- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting , in Tianjin. (ANI)

Jaiswal’s comments on Saturday come after Tehran reportedly sought BRICS solidarity against military aggression, with India holding the chair of the bloc this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on March 12 regarding the situation in the region.