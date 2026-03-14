Explained | BRICS And The West Asia War: Why A Joint Statement Matters For India
India’s push for a BRICS consensus on the West Asia conflict highlights the bloc’s growing geopolitical role and the challenge of balancing diverse member interests
Published : March 14, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: As the war between the US-Israel coalition and Iran intensifies in West Asia, the possibility of a joint statement from the BRICS grouping is drawing attention in diplomatic circles. With several members of the bloc either directly involved in the conflict or closely aligned with the parties concerned, a consensus position could carry unusual geopolitical weight and shape how the broader Global South responds to the crisis.
As chair of the bloc this year, India is facilitating consultations among member states for a possible joint statement – an exercise that could test the forum’s ability to forge common ground among countries with sharply differing strategic interests.
“As you know, some members of the BRICS are directly involved in the current situation in West Asia,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said during an inter-ministerial media briefing on the situation in the region here Saturday. “This has obviously impacted forging consensus on a common BRICS position on the ongoing conflict. As chair of BRICS, we have been facilitating discussions among BRICS members through the Sherpa channel.”
Jaiswal said that the last meeting of the sherpas of the BRICS took place virtually on March 12.
“We are trying our best to develop a position, because of differing positions, it has been difficult,” he said. “In addition to this, our leadership has also been in talks with member countries of the BRICS, and we will continue to remain engaged with the BRICS member countries so that we can arrive at a particular position on this issue.”
Why does a possible BRICS joint statement assume significance?
BRICS is a major intergovernmental organisation comprising 11 emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia – that represent over 40 per cent of the world’s population and 37.3 per cent of the global GDP. It promotes economic cooperation, geopolitical influence, and global governance reform.
Originally formed as BRIC in 2006, it became BRICS with South Africa coming into the fold in 2010, and expanded in 2024-2025 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia.
As such, a consensus statement by the BRICS bloc on the ongoing conflict in West Asia would carry significant diplomatic and geopolitical weight. This is because the grouping has increasingly emerged as an influential platform representing major emerging economies and the broader Global South, and its collective positions often shape global debates on security, governance, and multilateralism.
What is Iran seeking from India as BRICS chair?
Jaiswal’s comments on Saturday come after Tehran reportedly sought BRICS solidarity against military aggression, with India holding the chair of the bloc this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on March 12 regarding the situation in the region.
“President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region,” a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry following the conversation read. “The Prime Minister expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s priority regarding the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as well as the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods.”
Following the Modi-Pezeshkian talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Aragchi for the fourth time over the last two weeks.
“The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the necessity for regional and international bodies and organisations to condemn the military aggression against Iran,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry posted on its X handle after the Jaishankar-Araghchi talks. “Highlighting the importance and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation, Araghchi deemed it essential for the institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security.”
Why is BRICS coming up with a joint statement a complex affair?
As such, the importance of a BRICS consensus statement is heightened because the crisis involves countries closely connected to the bloc. Iran is itself a member of BRICS. Russia and China have strategic ties with Iran. India maintains relations with all sides, including Israel, Iran and the US.
However, Iran has been targeting US bases in BRICS member countries, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Against this backdrop, a joint statement from BRICS could carry unusual diplomatic significance. With its expanded membership, BRICS now represents a substantial share of the global population, economic output and energy resources. As a result, its collective voice increasingly reflects the concerns of the broader Global South, particularly on issues involving international security and geopolitical stability.
But the importance of a potential BRICS statement is also linked to the complex geopolitical relationships within the grouping itself. Unlike many Western alliances that are built around shared security frameworks, BRICS brings together countries with diverse strategic alignments and foreign policy priorities.
In such a context, achieving consensus on a conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran would represent a significant diplomatic exercise.
What are the challenges and opportunities here for India?
India’s role as the current BRICS chair adds another dimension to the process. New Delhi has traditionally maintained a careful diplomatic balance in West Asia, sustaining close relations with Israel, Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries while also preserving its strategic partnership with the US. This multi-vector diplomacy places India in a relatively unique position within BRICS, enabling it to engage with multiple sides of the conflict while facilitating dialogue among member states.
By leading consultations for a possible consensus statement, India can also seek to reinforce its image as a bridge-builder in international diplomacy. In recent years, New Delhi has emphasised its role as a voice for the Global South and as a country capable of navigating complex geopolitical divides. Steering discussions within BRICS on a sensitive issue such as the West Asia war aligns with this broader diplomatic approach.
Taken together, as the conflict continues to unfold, the world will be watching closely to see whether BRICS can translate its growing geopolitical weight into a coherent diplomatic voice. In an increasingly multipolar international order, the ability of such groupings to articulate collective positions on major crises may become an increasingly important feature of global diplomacy.
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