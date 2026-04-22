ETV Bharat / international

Break Blockade We Will Negotiate: Iran Sets Lifting Hormuz Blockade As Precondition For Talks, Tensions Prevail

New York: In a significant diplomatic development, Iran has established a clear precondition for the resumption of negotiations, with its UN Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, stating that Tehran is prepared to engage in talks only after the United States ends its naval blockade.

Citing an interview given by Iravani to Rudlaw News Network at the UN HQ, Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian envoy emphasised that for any dialogue to proceed, Washington must first halt its "ceasefire violations."

"The naval blockade of the United States, it is a violation of the ceasefire. And we told them that they should break this blockade. We have received some signs that they are ready to break it. And as soon as they break this blockade, I think that the next round of the negotiation will take place in Istanbul. Listen to them, we have not initiated the military aggression. They initiated the war against us, and we are ready. If they want to sit at the table and discuss and find a political solution, they will find us ready. If they want to go to the war, in this case, also Iran is ready for that," Iravani said.

The ambassador's remarks suggest that while a channel for communication may exist, the removal of the blockade remains the primary obstacle to a formal diplomatic process. The insistence on this precondition underscores the deep-seated mistrust between the two nations as they navigate a fragile ceasefire extension. This tension was further highlighted as the US President announced late on Wednesday that he would prolong the current ceasefire to provide a window for further diplomacy.