ETV Bharat / international

Brazilian Justice Who Imprisoned Bolsonaro Now Under Fire For Alleged Links To Disgraced Banker

Sao Paulo: The Brazilian Supreme Court justice who sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for a coup attempt is now facing pressure to resign over alleged links to a disgraced banker.

Politicians, government ministers, newspapers and legal experts scrutinized Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday after federal police documents made public by one of his peers showed disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro, the owner of Banco Master, repeatedly sought advice from a person authorities identified as de Moraes.

Investigators believe, according to the documents, that Vorcaro acted on different occasions based on advice from de Moraes. The banker also thanked the justice in replies to messages that police could not read and spoke about the alleged conversations in other messages with his friends.

The 10 members of the Supreme Court gathered in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the revelations, but none of them addressed the situation. As usual, de Moraes sat next to Justice André Mendonca, who unsealed the documents. The two didn't speak during the session, which focused on other cases.

But the pressure on de Moraes was on outside the court.

"As long as the justice remains on the bench, dishonor and discredit will continue to pile up on the court. The most dignified and swift course would be for the justice to resign. That would spare the country's institutions unnecessary and prolonged damage," Folha de S. Paulo daily said on Wednesday, adding the justice should be impeached by the Senate if he doesn't choose to leave.

The allegations that led to the closing of Banco Master and jailing of its owner Vorcaro as he awaits trial have drawn scrutiny of several politicians ahead of October's elections. Several lawmakers, including opposition candidate Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro and a historic ally of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have been ensnared in the scandal.

Lula has not commented on the case, but Sen. Bolsonaro, who admitted to receiving at least $12 million from Vorcaro to sponsor a movie on his father's life, said de Moraes "committed several crimes."

"It is not acceptable, with all that has been revealed, that he continues to be a Supreme Court justice," Sen. Bolsonaro said during a campaign event in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.