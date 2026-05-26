ETV Bharat / international

Brazilian Government Commits $617.5m To Amazon Ecological Investment

FILE - A fishing boat sails at the mouth of the Uaca River, in the Uaca Indigenous Territory region, near the mangrove and biodiversity conservation area of Cabo Orange, in Oiapoque, Amapa state, Brazil, March 12, 2026. ( AP )

Sao Paulo: The Brazilian government said Monday it has committed 3.1 billion reais ($617.5 million) to foster ecological investment in the Amazon region, as part of a plan to expand a federal program known as Eco Invest that was announced during last year’s COP30 — the annual United Nations climate summit it hosted last year.

The resources are expected to go toward businesses that support sustainable tourism, improve infrastructure in the Amazon and expand the “bioeconomy” — the so-called economic activity based on natural resources that preserves the forest.

The model uses a blended finance approach in which the National Treasury lends funds to banks at an annual rate of 1%. In return, banks must mobilize at least four times that amount in private investment, with foreign investors accounting for at least 60%. So far, the program has committed 140 billion reais ($28 billion) in combined public and private resources.

The National Treasury allocated 3.1 billion reais ($617.5 million) on Monday, and eight banks committed another 10.1 billion reais ($2 billion) in the latest auction of the Eco Invest program, the Ministry of Environment said.

Carina Pimenta, the national secretary for the bioeconomy at the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, said the credit could support cooperatives producing Amazon products such as acai and Brazil nuts, as well as tourism infrastructure in conservation areas.

The Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, plays a critical role in regulating the global climate. Brazil holds more than 60% of the forest, much of it spanning some of the country’s poorest states. Projects in the region are often costly and risky for investors, and the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva designed the Eco Invest program, which launched in 2024, to reduce that risk by offering guarantees.