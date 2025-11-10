ETV Bharat / international

With Hotels Full, Brazil Turns To Cruise Ships To Host Delegates Attending UN Climate Summit

A general view shows a cruise ship docked at the Port of Outeiro, hosting delegations attending the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para state, Brazil, on November 8, 2025. ( AFP )

Belém: Two massive cruise ships now dominate the river port of Outeiro in Brazil's Amazon region, where about 50,000 people have gathered for the annual United Nations climate summit, COP30. The summit in Belém started on November 6 and will end on November 21, 2025.

The giant vessels, MSC Seaview and Costa Diadema, arrived from Europe at the last minute to serve as temporary hotels and accommodate the thousands of delegates descending on Belem, a city of 1.4 million population, where most of them live in shantytowns.

Both ships have the capacity to accommodate about 6,000 guests. The arrival of ships has drawn wide-eyed curiosity from the surrounding river communities, where families living aboard small wooden fishing boats are now dwarfed by the massive cruises docked in their midst.

Both ships are for luxury travel with marvels of modern ship engineering. The MSC Seaview, stretching 323 meters and weighing it at 153,516 gross tonnage, boasts a broad 41-metre beam and reaches service speeds of around 22.98 knots and has 2,026 cabins.

Meanwhile, the Costa Diadema, at 306 metres in length with a moulded breadth of 37.20 metres and 133,000 gross tons, carries luxury facilities across its decks with 756 balcony Cabins, 11 Swimming pools and hot tubs, 8 Restaurants and snack bars, and 11 Bars and Lounges.

Some delegates have complained about the tight cabins and the long daily commute of about 20 kilometres, or 45 minutes by bus to the conference venue. Many others see it as an adventure, calling it a memorabilia.

"In most conferences, we stay in hotels or apartments," AFP quoted Bereng Mokete from Lesotho’s forestry department as saying. He was preparing to board one of the ships when interviewed. "We wanted something different — something I’ll always remember."

Striking irony

In the months leading up to the conference, Belem’s limited hotel capacity quickly ran out. Organisers rushed to arrange accommodations in private homes, universities, and schools before ultimately deciding to bring in the two cruise ships.

The decision sent local prices soaring as the upgrading of Outeriro's modest port to receive the huge ships came with a hefty price tag, nearly $45 million, according to port officials. Still, residents welcomed the investment, which also brought a new bridge and freshly paved roads to one of Belem's undeserved areas.