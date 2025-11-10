With Hotels Full, Brazil Turns To Cruise Ships To Host Delegates Attending UN Climate Summit
Luxury cruise liners MSC Seaview and Costa Diadema arrived from Europe to serve as temporary hotels and accommodate thousands of delegates descending on Belem.
Published : November 10, 2025
Updated : November 10, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Belém: Two massive cruise ships now dominate the river port of Outeiro in Brazil's Amazon region, where about 50,000 people have gathered for the annual United Nations climate summit, COP30. The summit in Belém started on November 6 and will end on November 21, 2025.
The giant vessels, MSC Seaview and Costa Diadema, arrived from Europe at the last minute to serve as temporary hotels and accommodate the thousands of delegates descending on Belem, a city of 1.4 million population, where most of them live in shantytowns.
Both ships have the capacity to accommodate about 6,000 guests. The arrival of ships has drawn wide-eyed curiosity from the surrounding river communities, where families living aboard small wooden fishing boats are now dwarfed by the massive cruises docked in their midst.
Both ships are for luxury travel with marvels of modern ship engineering. The MSC Seaview, stretching 323 meters and weighing it at 153,516 gross tonnage, boasts a broad 41-metre beam and reaches service speeds of around 22.98 knots and has 2,026 cabins.
Meanwhile, the Costa Diadema, at 306 metres in length with a moulded breadth of 37.20 metres and 133,000 gross tons, carries luxury facilities across its decks with 756 balcony Cabins, 11 Swimming pools and hot tubs, 8 Restaurants and snack bars, and 11 Bars and Lounges.
Some delegates have complained about the tight cabins and the long daily commute of about 20 kilometres, or 45 minutes by bus to the conference venue. Many others see it as an adventure, calling it a memorabilia.
"In most conferences, we stay in hotels or apartments," AFP quoted Bereng Mokete from Lesotho’s forestry department as saying. He was preparing to board one of the ships when interviewed. "We wanted something different — something I’ll always remember."
Striking irony
In the months leading up to the conference, Belem’s limited hotel capacity quickly ran out. Organisers rushed to arrange accommodations in private homes, universities, and schools before ultimately deciding to bring in the two cruise ships.
The decision sent local prices soaring as the upgrading of Outeriro's modest port to receive the huge ships came with a hefty price tag, nearly $45 million, according to port officials. Still, residents welcomed the investment, which also brought a new bridge and freshly paved roads to one of Belem's undeserved areas.
However, for environmentalists, the sight of fuel-hungry and carbon-emitting cruise ships is hard to overlook. Green groups have pointed to the irony at a planet-saving conference focused on curbing emissions and protecting fragile ecosystems. Some of them even questioned the wisdom of Belem hosting the event.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva insisted it must be held in the Amazon -- a potent symbol of the importance of carbon-absorbing forests. Seemingly irritated by persistent doubts, Lula said delegates can "sleep under the stars." Instead, many are sleeping on the water.
"It has been a good experience," said Jose Santoro, a logistics worker from Brazil. "I mean, I've never been on one of these things... the bathroom for me is a little bit small, but I'm a big person," he said. "The room is very comfortable, the water is cold and hot, and the internet is working."
Lungs of the world
Several conference delegates complained about the soaring room rates in Belem, with some hotel rooms reportedly going for several hundred dollars a night. Michel Omer Laivao from Madagascar's environment ministry said his delegation was "relatively happy" with the apartment they found in town after much struggle, though it's an hour by bus from the conference centre, as quoted by AFP.
"But Brazil has its reasons... I think the reason is that Brazil wants to showcase the Amazon. The lungs of the world," he added. "It's a beautiful thing. It's not every day that you get to see the Amazon."
Cruise accommodations were not cheap either, with some delegations citing prices of up to $600 per night. Although some rooms were set aside for poor country representatives at lower fares to ease the burden. The Hosting country also secured help from "non-governmental actors" to fund three free cabins per delegation from low-income nations.
Dismissing the environmental concerns, Rosandela Barbosa, director of ports in Para state, said the ships were equipped with modern systems to manage emissions and waste. “No immediate risk to the environment has been observed,” she added.
The Outeiro's docking pier had been extended from 261 to 716 meters, making it “ready to receive cruise ships” regularly, according to Barbosa, as quoted by AFP. "No immediate risk to the environment is observed," she insisted. (With AFP Inputs)