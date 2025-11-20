ETV Bharat / international

Brazil's Planned Railway To Amazon Draws Fire On Margins Of COP30

MUNDANO, a Brazilian artist, uses ashes collected from wildfires as he participates in a demonstration to raise awareness against forest destruction at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, ( AP )

Belem: Indigenous protesters at UN climate talks in Brazil have zeroed in on a major grievance: A planned railway that would stretch almost the distance from London to Berlin and cut through the Amazon rainforest.

To farmers, the Ferrograo -- meaning Grain Railway -- would be a logistical revolution.

Critics see yet another massive infrastructure project coming to threaten the Amazon, undermining President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's commitment to the environment.

What is the idea behind the Ferrograo?

Brazil is the world's largest exporter of soybeans and corn, much of which is produced in the central state of Mato Grosso.

Currently, this cargo travels long distances by truck to either southern seaports or northern river ports.

For over a decade, Brazilian governments have tried to advance a 933-kilometer (580-mile) railway that would link Sinop in Mato Grosso to the northern river port of Miritituba.

From there, grain can reach the Amazon River and the Atlantic Ocean.

What do supporters of the project say?

Elisangela Pereira Lopes, a technical advisor with the CNA, Brazil's main farmer's organization, told AFP the railway was "essential to guarantee the competitiveness of Brazilian agribusiness."

She said that Mato Grosso, responsible for about 32 percent of national grain production "needs a more efficient logistics route to keep pace with the sector's growth."

Lopes said the railway was expected to cut the logistics cost of grain exports by up to 40 percent, while reducing road traffic and the associated CO2 emissions.

What do the critics say?

Mariel Nakane of the Socio-Environmental Institute (ISA) told AFP the railway will impact Indigenous lands and drive deforestation and land grabbing.

She said the switch by agribusiness in the last decade to exporting their goods more cheaply via northern river ports had already transformed the Tapajos River that the Miritituba port sits on.

"Riverside communities are being expelled... they can no longer fish in some regions because now it's just ports and this barge traffic.