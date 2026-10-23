ETV Bharat / international

Brazil's Lula Opens State Toolbox To Woo Voters In Runoff Against Bolsonaro, Here's What Is On Offer

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, speaks and gestures during a televised presidential debate one week before the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 ( AP )

Sao Paulo: Since finishing behind Flávio Bolsonaro in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has leaned into populist promises to boost his chances of winning the runoff. Should he win Sunday's vote, turning those promises into reality would come at a heavy cost to Brazil.

Lula, 80, is seeking his fourth nonconsecutive term against 45-year-old Bolsonaro, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. A defeat for the incumbent would mean a big boost to Trump's influence in the region and a return to office for the right-wing Bolsonaro family. The promises made by Lula as he attempts to close the gap with Bolsonaro include:

Reduced maximum workweek Legislation to reduce the country’s workweek from six days to five and weekly working hours from 44 to 40 without reducing pay was approved by Congress 10 days before the runoff. Bolsonaro endorsed the measure late in the campaign. Many business leaders say cutting working hours without corresponding productivity gains raises labor costs, hurts small businesses and risks fueling inflation and informal employment. Expansion of flagship welfare program In September, Lula announced a 15% increase in payments under Brazil’s main welfare program, Bolsa Família, which bases benefits on family size and the number of children. The increase took effect this week, days before the election, and will benefit nearly 50 million people. Critics describe permanent government-funded income transfers as a classic populist tool for securing voter loyalty. The government said the increase will cost taxpayers 5.8 billion reais ($1.2 billion) for the rest of the year. Debt relief for low earners, tax breaks for small businesses