Brazil's Lula Joins Negotiators At UN Climate Talks, But No Deal Yet On Major Issues

Belem: The arrival of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at U.N. climate talks on Wednesday was hoped to spur nations to meet a self-imposed early deadline for progress on tough issues. For now, it hasn't worked.

In a news conference late Wednesday, Lula skipped over any update on the status of talks. Instead, he renewed his earlier calls for action, making the case to delegates that the world must reduce its use of fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal.

"We haven't found another place to live," Lula, flanked by Brazilian negotiators and his wife, said.

Lula and several other leaders are pushing to create a road map toward transition to renewable energies. But in his remarks Wednesday, he was careful to say there's no intention to "impose anything on anybody," that countries could transition at their own pace and count on financial help to do so.

Lula's return to the talks, along with the presence of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, had stirred some optimism that COP30, as the talks are known, would move forward more quickly ahead of Friday's scheduled wrap up. Host Brazil had pushed for progress on some key issues Wednesday, but it's routine for negotiators at these talks to miss deadlines.

Tougher climate plans, details on climate aid on the table

COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago had given negotiators a Wednesday deadline for a decision on four interconnected issues that were initially excluded from the official agenda: whether countries should be told to toughen their new climate plans; details on handing out $300 billion in pledged climate aid; dealing with trade barriers over climate and improving reporting on transparency and climate progress.

Scores of countries, rich and poor, are also pushing for a detailed road map on how to phase out fossil fuels. And that's key to toughening new climate plans for a shot at limiting future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the global goal set in 2015's Paris Agreement.

In 2023, after days of contentious debate, climate talks agreed to language calling for a transition away from fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas. But little has been done since to clarify or amplify on that one sentence. Protesters inside and outside the conference venue kept pushing for a phaseout.

A group of scientists Wednesday criticized current proposals for a fossil fuel phaseout road map as inadequate, particularly to reach the goal of zero fossil fuel emissions by 2045 at the latest.

"A road map is not a workshop or a ministerial meeting. A road map is a real workplan that needs to show us the way from where we are to where we need to be, and how to get there," said a letter from seven prominent scientists, including some who are advising the COP30 presidency.

Lula and fossil fuels

Lula, in talking to leaders earlier in Belem, boosted the efforts of clarifying how to wean the world from the fuels that emit heat-trapping gases, the chief cause of climate change.