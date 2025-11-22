ETV Bharat / international

Brazil's Supreme Court Orders Bolsonaro's Arrest Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Sao Paulo: Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered the preemptive arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, days before he was set to begin his 27-year prison sentence for leading a coup attempt. The embattled leader was taken to the headquarters of the country's federal police in the capital, Brasilia, from his house arrest.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the case, said in his ruling that the arrest “should be made with all respect to the dignity of former President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, without the use of handcuffs and without any media exposition.”

Bolsonaro’s aide Andriely Cirino confirmed to The Associated Press that the arrest took place around 6 a.m. on Saturday, only hours after de Moraes made the unexpected decision.

The 70-year-old former president was taken from his house in a gated community in the upscale Jardim Botanico neighborhood to the federal police headquarters, Cirino said.

De Moraes mentioned in his ruling a video published this week by Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, one of the former president's sons, in which he egged on supporters to take to the streets in his father's defense.

“The video shot by Flávio Bolsonaro stimulates the disrespect to the constitutional text, to the judicial decision and to (democratic) institutions, showing there's no limits for the criminal organization in its attempt to create chaos and conflict in this country, in a total disrespect to democracy,” the Supreme Court justice wrote.

“Brazil's democracy has reached sufficient maturity to steer away and prosecute pathetic illegal initiatives to defend the criminal organization that is responsible for a coup d'etat attempt in Brazil,” he added.