ETV Bharat / international

Brahmaputra Concerns Put India-China River Mechanism Back In Focus

New Delhi: India's call for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) on Trans-border Rivers during the latest India-China border affairs talks in Beijing has drawn attention to a growing strategic concern in New Delhi — China's plans to build a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo river in Tibet, which flows into India as the Brahmaputra.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, during the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held in Beijing on Wednesday, New Delhi stressed the need for an early meeting of the ELM.

"The two sides discussed issues pertaining to delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation," the statement reads. "Indian side stressed on early meeting of the next Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers."

The India-China ELM on Trans-border Rivers is a bilateral framework established in 2006 to facilitate the sharing of hydrological data during the flood season, manage emergencies, and address mutual concerns regarding shared rivers like the Brahmaputra and Sutlej.

While the ELM was originally conceived as a technical platform for hydrological data-sharing and flood management, the proposed Chinese mega dam has transformed the mechanism into an increasingly important channel for addressing anxieties over water security, ecological risks and upstream leverage in a geopolitically sensitive Himalayan region.

China's decision to move ahead with the construction of a massive dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River — which flows into India as the Brahmaputra — represents a significant expansion of Beijing’s upper-riparian strategy and has heightened concerns in downstream countries. For India, the project raises fears over reduced transparency and greater uncertainty regarding the future flow of the Brahmaputra, reinforcing the need for a comprehensive bilateral framework on transboundary river management — an issue that has remained unresolved between the two Asian powers for decades.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced in July 2025 the commencement of construction work on the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. Li made the announcement while attending a groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi City in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The ambitious project will comprise five cascade hydropower stations and is estimated to involve investments worth around 1.2 trillion yuan (approximately $167.8 billion).

Beijing had formally approved the construction of the mega dam in December 2024. Once completed, it is expected to become the world’s largest hydroelectric project, with an annual power generation capacity of nearly 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh). The projected output is nearly three times that of the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, currently the world’s largest hydroelectric facility.

Although the project had featured in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan for 2021–2025, official approval for its construction came only on December 25, 2024, triggering concerns among experts and policymakers in India and Bangladesh, the two downstream countries through which the Brahmaputra flows.

China has defended the project as part of its broader clean energy and climate goals. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had said that the hydropower development in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo is intended to accelerate clean energy generation and help address climate change as well as extreme hydrological disasters. Beijing has also linked the project to its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Yarlung Zangbo River originates from the Angsi Glacier in western Tibet, southeast of Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. It flows eastward through the South Tibet Valley and the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon before entering India in Arunachal Pradesh, where it is known as the Siang River. As it descends into the plains and is joined by tributaries such as the Dibang and Lohit, the river widens considerably and becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam.