Brahmaputra Concerns Put India-China River Mechanism Back In Focus
India has pushed for early trans-border river talks with China as Beijing advances plans for the world's largest hydropower project in Tibet.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
New Delhi: India's call for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) on Trans-border Rivers during the latest India-China border affairs talks in Beijing has drawn attention to a growing strategic concern in New Delhi — China's plans to build a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo river in Tibet, which flows into India as the Brahmaputra.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, during the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held in Beijing on Wednesday, New Delhi stressed the need for an early meeting of the ELM.
"The two sides discussed issues pertaining to delimitation, border management, mechanism building and cross-border cooperation," the statement reads. "Indian side stressed on early meeting of the next Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers."
The India-China ELM on Trans-border Rivers is a bilateral framework established in 2006 to facilitate the sharing of hydrological data during the flood season, manage emergencies, and address mutual concerns regarding shared rivers like the Brahmaputra and Sutlej.
While the ELM was originally conceived as a technical platform for hydrological data-sharing and flood management, the proposed Chinese mega dam has transformed the mechanism into an increasingly important channel for addressing anxieties over water security, ecological risks and upstream leverage in a geopolitically sensitive Himalayan region.
China's decision to move ahead with the construction of a massive dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River — which flows into India as the Brahmaputra — represents a significant expansion of Beijing’s upper-riparian strategy and has heightened concerns in downstream countries. For India, the project raises fears over reduced transparency and greater uncertainty regarding the future flow of the Brahmaputra, reinforcing the need for a comprehensive bilateral framework on transboundary river management — an issue that has remained unresolved between the two Asian powers for decades.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced in July 2025 the commencement of construction work on the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River. Li made the announcement while attending a groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi City in the Tibet Autonomous Region.
The ambitious project will comprise five cascade hydropower stations and is estimated to involve investments worth around 1.2 trillion yuan (approximately $167.8 billion).
Beijing had formally approved the construction of the mega dam in December 2024. Once completed, it is expected to become the world’s largest hydroelectric project, with an annual power generation capacity of nearly 300 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh). The projected output is nearly three times that of the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, currently the world’s largest hydroelectric facility.
Although the project had featured in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan for 2021–2025, official approval for its construction came only on December 25, 2024, triggering concerns among experts and policymakers in India and Bangladesh, the two downstream countries through which the Brahmaputra flows.
China has defended the project as part of its broader clean energy and climate goals. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had said that the hydropower development in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo is intended to accelerate clean energy generation and help address climate change as well as extreme hydrological disasters. Beijing has also linked the project to its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.
The Yarlung Zangbo River originates from the Angsi Glacier in western Tibet, southeast of Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. It flows eastward through the South Tibet Valley and the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon before entering India in Arunachal Pradesh, where it is known as the Siang River. As it descends into the plains and is joined by tributaries such as the Dibang and Lohit, the river widens considerably and becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam.
From Assam, the Brahmaputra flows into Bangladesh, where it is known as the Jamuna after being joined by the Teesta River. Further downstream, the Jamuna merges with the Ganga to form the Padma, which eventually joins the Meghna River near Chandpur in Bangladesh before emptying into the Bay of Bengal through the Meghna estuary and the vast deltaic network.
India uses the ELM to seek clarification regarding Chinese dam construction on trans-border rivers, particularly on the Yarlung Zangbo. Beijing has consistently maintained that its projects are “run-of-the-river” hydropower schemes that do not significantly alter downstream flows. India, however, remains cautious due to the strategic and ecological implications.
However, why India is concerned is because China is building the dam on the Yarlung Zangbo river near the "Great Bend" region in Tibet, close to the Indian border.
The Great Bend area is strategically significant because the river takes a sharp U-turn before entering Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang River. The region has enormous hydropower potential due to steep gradients. It lies close to the India-China border and is a seismically active zone.
India fears that large-scale dam operations upstream could aggravate flood situations if water is suddenly released during periods of heavy rainfall. The Brahmaputra is already one of the most flood-prone rivers in the world.
Despite the existing ELM, China had stopped sharing hydrological data on the Brahmaputra since 2022 in the wake of the Galwan border incident. It is worth mentioning that the ELM on Trans-border Rivers is not a legally binding treaty.
According to Uttam Kumar Sinha, Senior Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and an expert on trans-boundary river issues, China does not want treaties on such issues.
"China wants arrangements, mechanisms, MoUs, technical sort of mechanisms," Sinha told ETV Bharat. "So, it becomes easier for them to suspend it or to renew it or to revoke it whenever the political climate does not suit them."
According to him, with a thaw in bilateral relations between the two Asian giants, an easy mechanism is resolving the trans-boundary river issues, he said.
“So, it can be quickly resumed and bring confidence into the relationship and therefore we can go and talk later on the border issues as well,” Sinha said. “An upper riparian country sharing hydrological data with a lower riparian country based on the mechanisms created earlier is a good way to restore confidence in a bilateral relationship.”
To sum up, as water security becomes increasingly linked with geopolitics in Asia, the India-China ELM on Trans-border Rivers is likely to remain a critical diplomatic mechanism for managing one of the region’s most sensitive environmental and strategic challenges.
Read More