ETV Bharat / international

Bondi Beach Attack Hero Charged With Assaulting Father: Media

Sydney: A Sydney man credited with saving dozens of lives during last year's deadly mass shooting on Bondi Beach has been charged with assaulting his father, local media and police said Thursday. Ahmed al Ahmed shot to fame in December when he wrested a gun from one of the attackers during Australia's deadliest attack in decades.

Local media including national broadcaster ABC said Ahmed, 44, had been charged after allegedly assaulting his father. Asked to confirm the reporting, New South Wales police told AFP: "On Sunday 15 March 2026 police received a report of an alleged assault at a home in Bankstown on Monday 9 March 2026."

They added that a 44-year-old man had then been charged this week with assault and stalking. He will face court on June 29, police said.