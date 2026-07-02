ETV Bharat / international

Bomb Blast At Damascus Cafe Kills Five, Authorities Say

Syrian security forces and people gather at the site of an explosion at a cafe in the capital Damascus on July 2, 2026. ( AFP )

Damascus: A bomb went off at a cafe in central Damascus on Thursday, killing at least five people and wounding 16, Syrian authorities said. The blast took place near the capital's Palace of Justice, a key government building, sparking scenes of panic in the busy area.

An AFP correspondent saw ambulances weaving their way through traffic with their sirens blaring as they headed to the site, and security forces cordoned off the area of the blast.

"The explosion that occurred in a cafe near the Palace of Justice in Damascus resulted from an explosive device planted in the location," state television said, after earlier reporting that authorities were seeking to determine the source of the blast.

Nour Khayyat, 40, who owns a shop selling batteries for solar panels near the site of the explosion, told AFP that "at about 3:00 pm (1200 GMT), I heard a powerful blast and the storefront shook".

"People rushed to the cafe and called ambulances," he added.