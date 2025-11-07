ETV Bharat / international

Boeing Won't Face Criminal Charge Over 737 Max Crashes That Killed Hundreds Of People

FILE - Recovery teams unload pieces of wreckage from the Lion Air jet that crashed into Java Sea at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 3, 2018. ( AP )

Dallas: Boeing will not face a criminal conspiracy charge over two 737 Max jetliner crashes that killed 346 people, after a federal judge in Texas on Thursday granted the government’s request to dismiss the case.

As part of a deal to drop the charge, the American aerospace company agreed to pay or invest an additional $1.1 billion in fines, compensation for the crash victims’ families, and internal safety and quality measures. The agreement lets Boeing choose its own compliance consultant instead of getting an independent monitor.

Prosecutors said Boeing deceived government regulators about a flight-control system that was later implicated in the fatal flights. The ruling comes after an emotional hearing in September in Fort Worth where relatives of some of the victims urged U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor to reject the deal and instead appoint a special prosecutor.

O’Connor wrote Thursday that the deal “fails to secure the necessary accountability to ensure the safety of the flying public.” Still, he said, the court can’t block the dismissal simply because it disagrees with the government’s view that the deal serves the public interest. The Justice Department has said a jury trial risks sparing Boeing from further punishment.

The judge also said the government hadn’t acted in bad faith, had explained their decision and had met their obligations under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. All passengers and crew died when two 737 Max jetliners went down less than five months apart in 2018 and 2019 — a Lion Air flight that plunged into the sea off the coast of Indonesia and an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed into a field after taking off from Addis Ababa.

Some of the victims’ families plan to appeal O’Connor’s decision. “When a company’s failures cost so many lives, ending a criminal case behind closed doors erodes trust and weakens deterrence for every passenger who steps onto a plane," Paul Njoroge, a Canadian man who lost his wife and three small children in the Ethiopia crash, said in a statement released by the families' attorneys.

The long-running case has taken many twists and turns since the Justice Department first charged Boeing in 2021 with defrauding the government but agreed not to prosecute if the company paid a settlement and took steps to comply with anti-fraud laws. However, federal prosecutors said last year that Boeing had violated the agreement, and Boeing agreed to plead guilty to the charge. O’Connor rejected that plea deal.

In a statement after Thursday's ruling, Boeing said it would honor the agreement and continue “the significant efforts we have made as a company to strengthen our safety, quality, and compliance programs.”