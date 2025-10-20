ETV Bharat / international

Body Of Nepali Student Who Died In Hamas Captivity Returns To Nepal

Displaced Palestinians walk through an area surrounded by destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip ( File/AP )

Kathmandu: The body of a Nepali student who saved several lives during the Hamas attack in Israel two years ago was on Monday brought to Kathmandu from Tel Aviv for his last rites.

Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old student under Israel's Learn and Earn Programme, was taken into captivity along with several others by Hamas in Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023. The Israeli military assessed that he was murdered in captivity during the first months of the war.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki paid tributes to Bipin's mortal remains at the Tribhuvan International Airport here, saying he will “always live in the hearts of every Nepali.” His body was wrapped in Nepal’s national flag.

Karki said although Bipin is no longer in physical form, his courage and sacrifice will be remembered by the nation. “He is a brave Nepali youth — a true son of Nepal,” she said. The prime minister said she had hoped Bipin would return alive and be welcomed home but was deeply saddened by the confirmation of his death.