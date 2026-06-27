ETV Bharat / international

Bodies Of 8 More Indians Killed In Qatar Explosion Repatriated: Officials

In this image posted on June 25, 2026, mortal remains of four of the 12 Indian nationals, who died in an explosion at the Barzan gas facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday, being repatriated to India from Doha, Qatar. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The bodies of eight Indian nationals who were killed in the industrial accident at Ras Laffan in Qatar have been repatriated, taking the total number of mortal remains flown back home to 12, the Indian embassy in Doha said. The bodies of four victims were repatriated a day earlier on Thursday.

In a post on 'X', the Indian Embassy in Doha said on Friday night, “Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25.”

At least thirteen people, including 12 Indians, were killed in the explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG. One of them was a Pakistani national.