A Boat From Myanmar With Hundreds Of Migrants Capsizes off Malaysia, 1 Body Found And 10 Rescued

This handout picture taken and released by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on November 9, 2025 shows a MMEA staff member searching for suvivors after a boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized near the Malaysia–Thailand border, during a search and rescue operation off the coast of Langkawi. ( AFP )

Kuala Lumpur: A boat carrying about 300 migrants from Myanmar capsized last week in the Indian Ocean close to the maritime border between Thailand and Malaysia, with at least one body recovered floating in the sea, 10 rescued and dozens missing, officials said Sunday. The timing and the exact location where the boat sank were not immediately known.

A Malaysian official said the vessel likely capsized in Thai waters, warning that cross-border syndicates are becoming increasingly active in exploiting migrants using perilous sea routes. A police chief said some of those rescued were Rohingya Muslims, who mainly live in Myanmar where they have faced persecution for decades.

First Adm. Romli Mustafa, from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, said a preliminary investigation indicates the boat had departed from the town of Buthidaung, in Myanmar's Rakhine state. and that it sank three days ago.

The agency launched a search and rescue operation on Saturday, after several survivors were found drifting in the waters near Malaysia's northern resort island of Langkawi. The body of a woman, believed to be from Myanmar, was found floating in the sea, he added.

At least 10 people were rescued from the incident, including a man from Bangladesh and several from Myanmar, he said. “There is a possibility that more victims will be located as the operation continues,” Romli said in a statement.