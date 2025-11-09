ETV Bharat / international

A Boat From Myanmar With Hundreds Of Migrants Capsizes off Malaysia, 1 Body Found And 10 Rescued

Officials said that the timing and the exact location where the boat sank were not immediately known.

A Boat From Myanmar With Hundreds Of Migrants Capsizes off Malaysia, 1 Body Found And 10 Rescued
This handout picture taken and released by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on November 9, 2025 shows a MMEA staff member searching for suvivors after a boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized near the Malaysia–Thailand border, during a search and rescue operation off the coast of Langkawi. (AFP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 9, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kuala Lumpur: A boat carrying about 300 migrants from Myanmar capsized last week in the Indian Ocean close to the maritime border between Thailand and Malaysia, with at least one body recovered floating in the sea, 10 rescued and dozens missing, officials said Sunday. The timing and the exact location where the boat sank were not immediately known.

A Malaysian official said the vessel likely capsized in Thai waters, warning that cross-border syndicates are becoming increasingly active in exploiting migrants using perilous sea routes. A police chief said some of those rescued were Rohingya Muslims, who mainly live in Myanmar where they have faced persecution for decades.

First Adm. Romli Mustafa, from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, said a preliminary investigation indicates the boat had departed from the town of Buthidaung, in Myanmar's Rakhine state. and that it sank three days ago.

The agency launched a search and rescue operation on Saturday, after several survivors were found drifting in the waters near Malaysia's northern resort island of Langkawi. The body of a woman, believed to be from Myanmar, was found floating in the sea, he added.

At least 10 people were rescued from the incident, including a man from Bangladesh and several from Myanmar, he said. “There is a possibility that more victims will be located as the operation continues,” Romli said in a statement.

A Malaysian state police chief Adzli Abu Shah told national Bernama news agency the vessel likely sank in Thai waters before the victims drifted into Malaysia.

In January, Malaysian authorities turned away two boats carrying nearly 300 people believed to be Muslim Rohingya refugees who were trying to enter the country illegally. Malaysia is a popular destination because of its dominant Malay Muslim population.

Malaysia has accepted Rohingya in the past on humanitarian grounds but has tried to limit their numbers, fearing a mass influx of people arriving on boats.

There are around 117,670 Rohingya refugees registered with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in Malaysia — about 59% of the total refugee population in Malaysia.

Read More

  1. Mauritania's Coast Guard Says At Least 49 Die When A Boat Carrying Migrants Capsized This Week
  2. 68 African Migrants Killed, 74 Still Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Yemen Coast

TAGGED:

MALAYSIA
MYANMAR
BOAT CAPSIZED
BOAT ACCIDENT
BOAT CAPSIZED IN MALAYSIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.