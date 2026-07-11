ETV Bharat / international

Boat Carrying Indian Tourists Capsizes In Vietnam

Hanoi: A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said. The Indian mission has set up control rooms as search and rescue operations continue. The embassy said the exact details of the incident are being ascertained by the local authorities.

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X.