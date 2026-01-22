ETV Bharat / international

Board Of Peace Takes Shape With Few Details About Mandate And Membership

President Donald Trump, center, holds up a signed Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Davos: U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting presidents, prime ministers and top diplomats from more than a dozen countries to tout his international "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The list of attendees, according to a forum schedule, is heavy on the Middle East and South America. But it remains short on major U.S. allies from Europe, and the full membership list still isn't clear. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff also are with Trump.

Europe is breathing a sigh of relief Thursday following Trump's dramatic reversal over Greenland the day before in Davos, where he scrapped the tariffs that he threatened to impose on eight European nations to press for U.S. control over Greenland.

Here is the latest:

Marco Rubio praises board, emphasizes Gaza mission

The U.S. secretary of state praised the Board of Peace as "a group of leaders that is about action" and credited Trump for bringing it together.

"He's not limited by some of the things that have happened in the past, and he's willing to talk to or engage with anyone in the interest of peace," Rubio said. Rubio stressed the body's job "first and foremost" is "making sure that this peace deal in Gaza becomes enduring."

Then, Rubio said, it can look elsewhere. With details of the board's operations still unclear, Rubio described it is a work in progress.

"Many others who are going to join, you know, others either are not in town today or they have to go through some procedure internally in their own countries, in their own country, because of constitutional limitations, but others will join," Rubio said.

Trump inaugurated his newly created Board of Peace with a handful of founding members but offered few details about its mandate and how the panel will work or might pursue efforts to end global conflicts. Trump hailed the board as "something very, very unique for the world."

Speaking at a ceremony to sign the board's charter, Trump said it could work with the United Nations to resolve wars not only in the Middle East, where the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza was the genesis of the concept.

But he did not provide specifics about how the board would cooperate with the U.N. A number of countries, many of them close U.S. allies, have expressed concerns Trump might want the board to supplant or rival the U.N. and have either refused to sign on or remained noncommittal.

Trump and others signing Board of Peace documents

The U.S. president concluded his remarks and he and leaders from Board of Peace nations are signing documents. The White House billed the ceremony as a sort of charter launch, but no charter draft has been publicly released. Nor is a complete membership list clear yet.

Some invitees are still considering whether to join. Trump affirms global ambition for his Board of Peace.

Trump reaffirmed the Board of Peace will start with a focus on Gaza but then look globally.

"I think we can spread out to other things as as we succeed with Gaza, we're going to be very successful in Gaza," he said, adding, "We can do numerous other things. Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do.

"He promised again to work "in conjunction with the United Nations," though he still criticized the U.N. for not doing enough historically.

"I think the combination of the Board of Peace with the kind of people we have here, coupled with the United Nations, can be something very, very unique for the world," Trump said.

Trump suggests Middle East problems can end easily

The U.S. president says the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza "is really coming to an end" and Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon amounts to "remnants." On Gaza, Trump said, "They're down to little fires. We can put them out very easily."

Trump acknowledged Hezbollah remains in Lebanon, but he downplayed the group's strength. "These are remnants. I call them remnants," Trump said.

Trump mentions UN as a partner

In his opening remarks praising the launch of his Board of Peace, Trump made a point to mention the United Nations. He said "many nations" have been part of establishing the body.

Then he added, "We'll work with many others, including the United Nations." Trump has been highly critical of the U.N. and withdrawn the U.S. from multiple international organizations, and he has expressed ambitions recently that the new international board can replicate if not compete with the U.N. as an international broker.

Board of Peace logo focuses on US, other parts of Americas

Trump initially billed his Board of Peace focused on Gaza. Then he said it could play alongside the U.N. as a global broker. But the logo featured at the Davos event depicts North America and only parts of South America.

The White House and State Department in Trump's second presidency also been highly focused on the Western Hemisphere, complete with Trump dubbing his approach the "Donroe Doctrine" as a play on the Monroe Doctrine established under the fifth U.S. president.

Trump has arrived for Board of Peace launch

The U.S. president will pitch his new international body with heads of government and top diplomats from multiple continents. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff also are with Trump. The board initially was billed as part of the peace process for Israel and Gaza but Trump has since expanded his ambitions for the group, saying it can play a role mediating other international conflicts.

Merz supports talks between Denmark, Greenland and US

Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, one of the European countries that had faced Trump's threat of tariffs over Greenland, said he supports talks between Denmark, Greenland and the U.S. but reaffirmed the Danish kingdom's sovereignty.