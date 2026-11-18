ETV Bharat / international

Board Of Peace Delivers Bleak Report On Gaza, Warning Of Ceasefire Collapse Without Immediate Action

Palestinians ride past the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. ( AP )

New York: The body overseeing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza delivered another bleak report Tuesday on its progress to the United Nations Security Council, warning diplomats of a collapse of the fragile agreement if steps are not taken for full implementation.

The Board of Peace report calls on both Israel and Hamas to uphold the commitments made last year under the agreement and urges the U.N.'s most powerful body to lend its support to the execution.

“The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process,” says the report, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. It is the latest admonishment from the board in recent weeks as deadly Israeli strikes and the continued blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza have caused widespread devastation to the civilian population, which the board says is set to face “another winter in tents and rubble.” “Restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of supplies and equipment, compounded by funding shortfalls, continued to impede preparedness and response efforts,” the report said, calling for immediate “scaled-up entry of shelter and winterization materials” and approvals for pumps, generators and heavy machinery. The board's first report was delivered in May by its director-general Nickolay Mladenov, who formerly served as a U.N. Mideast envoy. At the time, Mladenov had acknowledged to the Security Council that the truce brokered by President Donald Trump had stalled since taking effect in October of last year, saying the deadlock over disarming Hamas had paralyzed progress. The report released this week echoes those same issues six months later, pointing out how continued Israeli strikes in Gaza and Hamas military activity have stalled efforts for both sides to adhere to the road map.