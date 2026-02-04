ETV Bharat / international

BNP To Pursue ‘Economy-Based Foreign Policy’ If Voted To Power In Upcoming Election: Rahman

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), addresses a campaign rally ahead of next month's national elections, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would pursue an “economy-based foreign policy” if elected to power in the upcoming February 12 general election, the party’s new chairman, Tarique Rahman, has said. “Our foreign policy will be a ‘Bangladesh First’ policy,” the state-run BSS news agency on Wednesday quoted him as saying in an interview with the US-based The Diplomat magazine.

He added that if elected to power, “we will prioritise an economy-based foreign policy that safeguards Bangladesh’s interests”. “We believe in mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit in our foreign relations,” he said.

Rahman’s response came as the outlet said that there was criticism that during deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime, there was an “India-oriented foreign policy” while the United States, China and India had their eyes on Bangladesh.

The Diplomat asked him what his foreign policy outlook was, to which the BNP chairman also said, “No matter which countries we engage with, our national interest must come first”. The news outlet on Wednesday carried an analysis on Bangladesh’s February 12 elections predicting Rahman would emerge as the South Asian nation’s next prime minister.

The article titled “An Interview With Tarique Rahman – Likely Bangladesh’s Next Prime Minister” referred to several opinion polls ahead of the elections suggesting Rahman to be the next premier as well. The Diplomat’s prediction came as global news outlets like Bloomberg, Time and The Economist in their recent analyses called Rahan as the frontrunner ahead of the polls.

The analyses suggested the BNP’s once crucial ally Jamaat-e-Islami, would emerge as its main rival in the absence of the Awami League, disbanded by the interim government of Muhammad Yunus under an executive order.

The Diplomat observed the youths dubbed ‘Gen Z’ to be a major deciding factor in the voting, saying "a large portion of voters in this election are from Gen Z, meaning Bangladesh’s youth will decide the next prime minister”.

“And many Gen Z voters are attending the political program(mes) of the BNP, especially those helmed by party chairman Tarique Rahman," it read.