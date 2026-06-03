ETV Bharat / international

BNP, Jamaat And Interim Govt Involved In Sharif Osman Hadi's Murder, Claims His Brother

FILE - An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka on December 15, 2025. ( AFP )

Dhaka: The brother of a youth leader, who was a key figure during Bangladesh’s 2024 violent student-led street protests, has accused some members of the ruling BNP government, opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and advisers of the interim government of plotting his murder last year.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a staunch critic of India and also that of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League, was one of the prominent leaders of the 2024 protests that toppled her government.

He floated Inqilab Mancha and was contesting as an independent candidate for the parliamentary election when he was shot at during campaigning on December 12 last year and died six days later.

General elections were held in February this year and Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won with a landslide majority replacing the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Sharif Osman Hadi’s elder brother Omar Hadi's accusation emerged through two Facebook posts on Tuesday night. Earlier in December last year, he had alleged that a section within the interim government plotted his brother's killing to derail the general election. In his Facebook posts, Omar Hadi claimed that “a PS (private secretary) of Amer-e-Jamaat (Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman) was involved in creating the ground for murdering Shaheed (martyred) Osman Hadi.”