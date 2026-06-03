BNP, Jamaat And Interim Govt Involved In Sharif Osman Hadi's Murder, Claims His Brother
Omar Hadi claimed that a private secretary of Amer-e-Jamaat (Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman) was involved in creating the ground for murdering Shaheed (martyred) Osman Hadi.
By PTI
Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Dhaka: The brother of a youth leader, who was a key figure during Bangladesh’s 2024 violent student-led street protests, has accused some members of the ruling BNP government, opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and advisers of the interim government of plotting his murder last year.
Sharif Osman Hadi, a staunch critic of India and also that of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League, was one of the prominent leaders of the 2024 protests that toppled her government.
He floated Inqilab Mancha and was contesting as an independent candidate for the parliamentary election when he was shot at during campaigning on December 12 last year and died six days later.
General elections were held in February this year and Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won with a landslide majority replacing the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
Sharif Osman Hadi’s elder brother Omar Hadi's accusation emerged through two Facebook posts on Tuesday night. Earlier in December last year, he had alleged that a section within the interim government plotted his brother's killing to derail the general election. In his Facebook posts, Omar Hadi claimed that “a PS (private secretary) of Amer-e-Jamaat (Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman) was involved in creating the ground for murdering Shaheed (martyred) Osman Hadi.”
“Some advisers (ministers) of the (past) interim government and lawmakers and ministers of the BNP government were directly involved in murdering Shaheed Osman Hadi,” Omar Hadi wrote in the first post.
“Honourable Prime Minister (Tarique Rahman), expose to justice all those who were involved in Hadi murder,” wrote Omar, who currently serves as a diplomat in the UK as the Yunus-regime gave him the compensation appointment following his brother’s killing.
He warned that unless the murderer/s were held, “they will kill you (Rahman) too.” Two Bangladesh nationals, identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud, 37, and Alamgir Hossain, 34, residents of Patuakhali and Dhaka respectively, were apprehended from West Bengal's border town of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district on the intervening night of March 7 and 8 for allegedly killing Sharif Osman Hadi.
Masked gunmen shot him in the head in Dhaka during electioneering. He was eventually taken to a Singapore hospital where he died six days later. His death triggered violent protests by his supporters in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, including attacks on news papers and progressive cultural groups and lynching of a Hindu factory worker in central Mymensingh. The situation forced a key-aide of Yunus on home ministry affairs and former police chief Khuda Baksh Chowdhury to quit the government.
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