ETV Bharat / international

BNP Chairperson And Ex-Premier Khaleda Zia's Condition 'Extremely Critical': Alamgir

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia's health condition is "extremely critical", a close aide said on Friday. The 80-year-old former premier was admitted to a hospital on Sunday night when she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs.

"Last night, the doctors said that her physical condition is extremely critical," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency. The BNP organised special prayers after the Friday prayers for the speedy recovery of the party's chairperson.

"We have sought prayers from the people across the country after Jummah prayers for the recovery of the 'Mother of Democracy', Begum Khaleda Zia. We pray that she may recover and return to the people to get the opportunity to work for the country," Fakhrul added.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the health condition of the BNP chairperson and urged all to pray for her early recovery, his office said in a press release. It said the chief adviser has been regularly inquiring about updates of Zia's health progress and has instructed all concerned to ensure every form of necessary treatment support.