BNP's Acting Chief Tarique Rahman Set To Return Bangladesh On Thursday: Reports

Dhaka: Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and heir to the influential Zia family, is set to return home on Thursday, ending his nearly 17 years in exile in London, his party said on Wednesday. Rahman, the 60-year-old son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming February general elections.

"This will be a defining political moment,” BNP spokesman Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said while referring to the return of Rahman, who is the elder son of Zia.

His father, Ziaur Rahman, was a military ruler turned politician who founded BNP and ran the country as the President from 1977 to 1981, when he was assassinated. The interim government of Muhammad Yunus has ordered an intensified security presence coinciding with Rahman’s return, while the BNP aimed to gather millions of supporters to welcome him as a show of strength.

"We have taken both covert and overt security measures as part of our enhanced vigil over his return,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch chief Nazrul Islam told reporters.

Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has said it would enforce a 24-hour restriction for visitors’ entry at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Wednesday evening to avoid crowd congestion.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance and adopt top-tier security measures. Authorities are deploying a “double-layer” security cordon combining state and party measures across Dhaka ahead of Rahman’s arrival, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Rahman’s return comes as the BNP emerged as the forerunner in the changed political landscape after toppling of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in a student-led violent movement dubbed the July Uprising on August 5, 2024.

The party's partner during its 2001-2006 tenure in power, Jamaat-e-Islami and its Islamist allies, now appeared as BNP’s main rival as the interim government disbanded Awami League under the country’s tough Anti-Terrorism Act through an executive order.

BNP announced Rahman’s return on December 12, sparking speculations as in a Facebook post on November 29, Rahman said, “like any child,” he longs to be near his critically ill mother at her “moment of crisis”.