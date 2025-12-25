ETV Bharat / international

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Exile

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman landed in Dhaka on Thursday, ending more than 17 years of self-exile in the UK.

Rahman’s return comes amid a fresh wave of unrest and political instability that has been gripping the country following the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who played a key role in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP Standing Committee members received him at the airport. He was accompanied by wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman.