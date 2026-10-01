ETV Bharat / international

Blasts Reported In Ethiopian Capital Hours After Government Banned Drone Flights

Addis Ababa: A series of blasts were heard across the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Wednesday night, hours after the government banned the use of drones and as fighting continued in the northern region of the country. An intelligence service official, who was not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed that there had been three blasts in three different locations but declined to provide further details.

A diplomatic source who requested anonymity for his safety described hearing a blast at 7 p.m. near the defense headquarters, followed by a siren. Residents near the defense headquarters also said they heard a blast near a factory in the area past midnight.

It remains unclear whether the blasts were related to an attack or were part of training exercises at the defense headquarters. The explosions came hours after the National Intelligence and Security Service banned the flying of drones in Addis Ababa and surrounding areas.

Ethiopia's federal forces are fighting regional forces in the northern Tigray region, where rebels took control of several towns and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front recently took over the region's main airport, forcing a suspension of flights. The United Nations has called for de-escalation of the fighting and dialogue between the government and seven opposition groups that recently formed an alliance to challenge Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Displaced people living in camps since the 2020 war in Tigray said on Thursday they could hear gunfire from miles away near the Hitsats camp in northwestern Tigray. The camp is home to about 16,000 people who have been living there for six years and are now afraid they may be displaced again.