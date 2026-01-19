ETV Bharat / international

Blast At A Hotel In Downtown Kabul Leaves Multiple Casualties, Officials Say

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the blast had caused both deaths and injuries, and that the cause was being investigated.

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST

Kabul: An explosion at a hotel in downtown Kabul on Monday left a number of people killed and injured, officials said. The cause of the blast was unclear.

Spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion struck at a hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw district, causing a number of casualties. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the blast had caused both deaths and injuries, and that the cause was being investigated. Neither had details on the number of casualties.

Footage aired by local television station Tolo News and filmed through a car windscreen showed people in a street with smoke and dust billowing behind them.

More to follow....

