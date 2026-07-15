BJP, Mirwaiz Express Concern After 9 Killed In Protests In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
Supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee have been seeking political representation.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Political rivals united to express concern over the loss of life in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where nine people were killed and a dozen wounded in fresh clashes between supporters of a banned protest group and security forces.
Supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have been seeking greater political representation and resolution for economic grievances, including food shortages. They had vowed to march towards the regional capital Muzaffarabad this week in defiance of official warnings, reported AFP.
But pre-march protests turned violent even as human rights groups have condemned the use of tear gas and lethal force to tackle the protestors.
"Seven civilians, one paramilitary personnel and one police officer were killed during violence that erupted on Tuesday," Sardar Waheed, the top civilian official in Poonch district, where protests have been heavily concentrated, told AFP.
The authorities will stop the march if the protesters attempt to proceed towards the capital,” Waheed added.
The unrest has only intensified after the local government banned the JAAC under anti-terrorism laws in June, triggering clashes between protesters and police in which 22 people were killed, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
The JAAC has rejected the anti terrorism ban and maintained that their demand for greater economic and political rights is legitimate. Protests have continued even as hundreds of the banned group's supporters have been arrested.
Mirwaiz 'Deeply Saddened'
The developments have been watched with concern in Kashmir, where Mirwaiz (chief preacher) Umar Farooq tweeted on X that he was "deeply saddened and pained by reports of loss of life of civilians and police personnel."
"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by these tragic events," he said.
Deeply saddened and pained by reports of loss of life of civilians and police personnel in the continuing unrest on the other side of LOC especially in Rawalakot and Poonch. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by these tragic events.— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) July 15, 2026
I…
Mirwaiz appealed to Pakistan to prioritise dialogue and asked the protesting parties to exercise "responsibility".
"My family has a longstanding historical association with the social, educational, religious and political development of communities across Jammu and Kashmir, including those on the other side of LOC," he said.
"I urge the Govt of Pakistan and the local Government there to prioritise dialogue, restraint and engagement, resolving the differences through consultation and accommodation rather than confrontation, with respect for human rights and the sanctity of human life remaining paramount," he said.
A key demand of the JAAC is the removal of 12 seats in the local legislature, which are reserved for refugees living outside Kashmir.
The JAAC said the seats are used by Pakistan's political parties to influence regional elections, impacting the outcome of elections. Regional elections are due in July.
BJP Also Expresses Concern
The Bharatiya Janata Party J&K also expressed concern over reports of a deepening humanitarian crisis in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and demanded an immediate end to the use of force against civilians.
It also called for the release of those detained for peaceful protests.
BJP state spokespersons Manzoor Bhat and Danish Bhat said that disturbing accounts of the use of excessive force against peaceful protesters, including women and children, reflected a serious deterioration of the human rights situation in the region.
They urged the international community and global human rights organisations to take cognisance of the reported violations and hold Pakistan accountable for its human rights record in the region, where tensions continued to run high.
AFP reported that shops remained largely shut and public transport was suspended across Poonch as protesters maintained road blockades.
Read More