ETV Bharat / international

BJP, Mirwaiz Express Concern After 9 Killed In Protests In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) gather during a week-long protest in Rawalakot, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on June 24, 2026, following the group's ban under anti-terrorism laws by local authorities | File photo ( AFP )

New Delhi: Political rivals united to express concern over the loss of life in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where nine people were killed and a dozen wounded in fresh clashes between supporters of a banned protest group and security forces.

Supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have been seeking greater political representation and resolution for economic grievances, including food shortages. They had vowed to march towards the regional capital Muzaffarabad this week in defiance of official warnings, reported AFP.

But pre-march protests turned violent even as human rights groups have condemned the use of tear gas and lethal force to tackle the protestors.

"Seven civilians, one paramilitary personnel and one police officer were killed during violence that erupted on Tuesday," Sardar Waheed, the top civilian official in Poonch district, where protests have been heavily concentrated, told AFP.

The authorities will stop the march if the protesters attempt to proceed towards the capital,” Waheed added.

The unrest has only intensified after the local government banned the JAAC under anti-terrorism laws in June, triggering clashes between protesters and police in which 22 people were killed, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

The JAAC has rejected the anti terrorism ban and maintained that their demand for greater economic and political rights is legitimate. Protests have continued even as hundreds of the banned group's supporters have been arrested.

Mirwaiz 'Deeply Saddened'

The developments have been watched with concern in Kashmir, where Mirwaiz (chief preacher) Umar Farooq tweeted on X that he was "deeply saddened and pained by reports of loss of life of civilians and police personnel."

"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by these tragic events," he said.