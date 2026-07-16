ETV Bharat / international

BIMSTEC Security Chiefs Meet Amid Rising Indo-Pacific Rivalries

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval speaks at BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi- Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) security summit, in New Delhi on Thursday ( ANI Video Grab )

New Delhi: The fifth meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs held in New Delhi on Thursday comes at a time when the Bay of Bengal has emerged as one of the Indo-Pacific’s most strategically contested regions, with intensifying great-power competition, growing maritime security concerns and evolving non-traditional threats reshaping the regional security landscape.

Against this backdrop, the meeting signals the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation’s (BIMSTEC) gradual transformation from a connectivity-driven regional grouping into an increasingly important platform for coordinating security cooperation among South and Southeast Asian nations.

“We are meeting today in the backdrop of a challenging global landscape,” National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said while addressing the gathering.

“We are witnessing conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties. We are also facing multi-domain security threats, amplified by rapid technological advancements. Disruptions in global supply chains have also resulted in economic hardship for all our countries.”

The BIMSTEC, which came into existence in 1997, comprises seven countries lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The bloc brings together 1.73 billion people and has a combined GDP of a little over $5 trillion.

The regional grouping is unique because it links five South Asian countries and two Southeast Asian countries. This makes it India’s most important bridge between South Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey presented a comprehensive overview of the status of cooperation in the security sector during Thursday’s meeting and briefed the member states on the progress made across a wide range of sectors.

“The National Security Advisers/heads of delegations discussed practical and result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism and organised crime, ensure security in the cyber, maritime and energy domains; enhance connectivity; facilitate efficient disaster management; and to tackle new and emerging threats,” the statement reads. “They adopted guidelines for the maritime component of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). These guidelines will help BIMSTEC member states to undertake relief operations in the region in an expeditious manner.”

It further stated that the member states also endorsed a set of guiding principles on the conduct of maritime law enforcement agencies during interactions at sea.

“These principles are expected to outline reference points for increasing predictability and promoting safety during maritime engagements among member states,” the statement added.

In his address, Doval underscored the need for closer regional cooperation to tackle evolving security challenges, saying the current global landscape marked by conflicts, geopolitical uncertainties and technological disruptions requires BIMSTEC member states to work together and take “decisive actions” for their mutual benefit.

“We are united by the Bay of Bengal, not just geographically, but also through deep civilisational and cultural legacies that have evolved over a millennium of shared history,” he said.

He said that BIMSTEC has built strong cooperation across multiple security sectors and has made significant progress in countering common threats

“We have advanced and strengthened cooperation in fighting terrorism, combating transnational organised crime, cyber threats, meeting maritime challenges, and we are poised to combat new and emerging threats together,” Doval stated.

The meeting demonstrates that security cooperation has become one of BIMSTEC's primary pillars.

Unlike the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), whose security cooperation has been constrained by India-Pakistan tensions, BIMSTEC consists of countries that face many common non-traditional security challenges, including maritime crime, terrorism, cyber-attacks, illegal migration, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, illegal fishing, and natural disasters.

The adoption of the HADR guidelines and principles governing maritime law enforcement interactions indicates that BIMSTEC is gradually moving beyond dialogue towards operational cooperation.

These measures are especially relevant because the Bay of Bengal is increasingly witnessing more naval deployments, coast guard operations and commercial shipping.

The Bay of Bengal is no longer merely a regional water body. It has become the maritime junction connecting the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Ocean, the Strait of Malacca, and the South China Sea.

Nearly every major power now views the Bay of Bengal as strategically important.

India seeks to remain the leading security provider in the region.

For India, Thursday’s meeting reinforces the Neighbourhood First Policy and the Act East Policy simultaneously.

China’s growing influence across almost every BIMSTEC member gives additional relevance to the meeting.