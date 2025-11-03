ETV Bharat / international

Billionaire Sylvan Adams Donates $100M To Rebuild Israeli Hospital Struck By Iranian Missile

Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams announced the gift to the Soroka University Medical Centre during a meeting of the Israeli Cabinet on Sunday.

FILE - Sylvan Adams, Israeli-Canadian billionaire , sings the Israeli national anthem during the medals ceremony in the Judo final of Tel Aviv Grand Prix 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2020.
FILE - Sylvan Adams, Israeli-Canadian billionaire , sings the Israeli national anthem during the medals ceremony in the Judo final of Tel Aviv Grand Prix 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 3, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jerusalem: Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams on Sunday said he is donating $100 million to rebuild an Israeli hospital that suffered heavy damage from an Iranian missile in June. Adams announced the gift to the Soroka University Medical Centre during a meeting of the Israeli Cabinet. Soroka, which serves southern Israel’s Negev desert region, was struck by a missile on June 19, at the height of the 12-day war with Iran.

“Our answer to Iran is to build back bigger and better,” Adams said. “On the very place where missiles fell, we will build in Beersheba, the capital of the Negev, a state-of-the-art hospital that will be one of the most advanced in the Middle East.”

The donation is part of a broader 1 billion shekel ($300 million) initiative to improve the healthcare system in southern Israel, including construction of a new fortified tower at the hospital. The costs will be divided equally between Adams’ donation, the government and Clalit Health Services, an Israeli health insurer.

Adams, who has supported a number of causes in Israel, many of them in sports, medicine and education, is the co-owner of the Israel Premier Tech cycling team, which announced last month that it was changing its name and moving away from its national identity.

It took the step after it was excluded from a race in Italy over concerns about pro-Palestinian protests and after the Spanish Vuelta was repeatedly disrupted by protests against the team over Israel’s war in Gaza. At the time, Adams said he would no longer take “an active role” in the team.

Also Read:

  1. Israel Warns Of Intensifying Attacks Against Hezbollah
  2. Israel Says The Latest Remains Returned From Gaza By Hamas Are Not Of Hostages

TAGGED:

BILLIONAIRE SYLVAN ADAMS
GAZA WAR
ISRAEL HAMAS WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.