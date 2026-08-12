ETV Bharat / international

Bill In US Senate To Ensure Support To Tibetan Cause Beyond Lifetime Of Dalai Lama

Washington: A bipartisan group of US Senators have introduced a bill to ensure American support for the cause of Tibet beyond the lifetime of the 14th Dalai Lama. Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon and Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho, introduced the Assuring the Future of Tibet Act (AFTA) in the US Senate recently.

The bill seeks to recognise the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as the legitimate representative of the Tibetan people and the continuity of governance established by the Dalai Lama.

It also seeks to direct the US Secretary of State to engage with Sikyong, the political leader of the Tibetan government-in-exile and designated representatives at the most senior levels.

The bill also seeks to support the Tibetan people's human rights and right to self-determination by advocating at the UN for CTA observer status and equal access across the UN system. The bill has been co-sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine, Todd Young, Jacky Rosen, and Rick Scott.

The legislation is the Senate companion to the bill introduced on May 22, 2026, in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Jim McGovern and Michael McCaul.

“I thank Senators Merkley and Risch for introducing this vital bill and Senators Kaine, Young, Rosen, and Scott for serving as its original co-sponsors. The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) looks forward to working with Congress towards its swift passage,” said ICT President Tencho Gyatso.