ETV Bharat / international

Bill In US Congress To Recognise Diwali As Federal Holiday

Washington: A group of US lawmakers, led by Grace Meng, on Monday said they will re-introduce a bill in the House of Representatives to recognise Diwali as a federal holiday.

Meng, the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), and 19 US lawmakers, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna and Ami Bera, re-introduced the Diwali Day Act to recognise the festival as a federal holiday.

“My Diwali Day Act will help educate Americans about the importance of this day, and I will continue working to create a more inclusive nation that honours the rich cultural traditions of its people,” Meng said in a statement.

The draft legislation describes Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, as one of the most important holidays of the year for many religious groups including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists as well as billions in the South Asian, Southeast Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.

Meng said while the celebration holds a different significance for these diverse religious, ethnic and cultural groups, the Festival of Lights unites those who observe with reflection, prayer and gathering with loved ones.

“Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. At a time when anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate is on the rise, recognising Diwali as a federal holiday sends a powerful message that Hindus, as well as Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, are valued members of our society,” Meng said.

Hindu and South Asian communities across the country are facing an alarming rise in hate, intimidation, and targeted violence, a CAPAC statement said.