ETV Bharat / international

Bill In US Congress Seeks To End H-1B Visa As Route To Green Card

Washington: A hardline Republican lawmaker has introduced a draft legislation in the US Congress seeking an overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, including ending its use as a pathway to permanent residency in the United States.

Congressman Chip Roy introduced the American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act on Thursday. The proposed legislation also seeks to scrap the optional practical training (OPT) programme, which allows foreign students to work in the US for a limited period after graduation.

"For its nearly forty-year history, the H-1B visa has been abused, allowing employers to routinely sideline American STEM workers in favour of cheap foreign labour, while masking layoffs and wage suppression as ‘shortages.’

"It’s time to end this lottery-based pipeline and replace it with a system that prioritises merit, enforces real wage standards, and puts American white-collar workers first," said Roy, who represents the 21st district of Texas in Congress. The bill is backed by US Tech Workers, the Immigration Accountability Project, and the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

The legislation comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on legal migration programmes through tightening restrictions, prioritisation of higher wages for H-1B applicants, and imposition of a USD 1,00,000 fee on new petitions. Beyond ending a pathway to permanent residency, the bill seeks to impose sweeping changes to how the H-1B visa programme operates.

The legislation would require H-1B applicants to demonstrate that they maintain a residence abroad and do not intend to abandon it, reversing the longstanding policy of so-called "dual intent," under which visa holders can pursue permanent residency while working in the United States.