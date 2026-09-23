ETV Bharat / international

Bhutan PM Tobgay Hails India As Trusted Friend In UNGA Address, Thanks Assam Govt For GMC Project

Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay addresses the UNGA 81. ( AP )

Guwahati: Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay hailed India as a trusted friend and capital partner during his address at the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He expressed deep gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of Assam for supporting the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project on the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam. Famously referring to himself as a 'salesman' rather than just a head of government, Tobgay invited global investors, businesses, and talent to help build this eco-friendly, technology-driven smart city.