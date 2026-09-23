Bhutan PM Tobgay Hails India As Trusted Friend In UNGA Address, Thanks Assam Govt For GMC Project
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said India and Bhutan share a friendship rooted in trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations, which Assam will continue to strengthen.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Guwahati: Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay hailed India as a trusted friend and capital partner during his address at the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
He expressed deep gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of Assam for supporting the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project on the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam.
Famously referring to himself as a 'salesman' rather than just a head of government, Tobgay invited global investors, businesses, and talent to help build this eco-friendly, technology-driven smart city.
India is a trusted friend, says Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay during his UNGA speech; highlights PM Modi and Assam govt’s support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project. pic.twitter.com/yIAsq6zhV1— Centre for Global India Insights (@CGIIthinktank) September 23, 2026
Reacting to Tobgay's remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his gratitude. "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, for your warm words of appreciation on Assam's growth and the special place it has in the Gelephu Mindfulness City project," he posted on X.
"India and Bhutan share a friendship rooted in trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations. Assam will continue to play its part in strengthening this special partnership," he added.
Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister H.E @tsheringtobgay, for your warm words of appreciation on Assam's growth and the special place it has in the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2026
India and Bhutan share a friendship rooted in trust, mutual respect and shared aspirations and Assam… https://t.co/CNzOsr2evm
On the sidelines of the UNGA session, Tobgay also met regional leaders, including the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, and the President of Vietnam, To Lam, to deepen diplomatic ties.
The UNGA meeting is the main policymaking body of the UN, where all 193 member states gather annually at its headquarters in New York to deliberate on global issues like international security, climate change, and economic development.
Although the 81st session officially started on September 8, its famous High-Level Week and General Debate, where world leaders deliver their primary addresses on the main stage, started on 22 September.
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