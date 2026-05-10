Explained | Beyond The Indo-Pacific: Why India Is Turning To The Caribbean And South America Through Diaspora Links
India’s outreach to Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago blends diaspora diplomacy with geopolitical intent, reflecting New Delhi’s expanding Global South leadership ambition
Published : May 10, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: As India recalibrates its foreign policy for a rapidly shifting global order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago from May 2 to 10 signals New Delhi’s intent to look well beyond its traditional strategic theatres.
The outreach to the Caribbean and South America reflects India’s push for deeper South-South partnerships, backed by a unique advantage — a centuries-old Indian diaspora that continues to shape political, cultural and economic ties across the region.
Beyond historical bonds, the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean enhances India’s soft-power projection, promoting cultural affinity that complements diplomatic and economic goals. This emphasis on diaspora reflects Indian diplomacy’s wider strategy of leveraging cultural and social linkages to create strategic depth across regions. In the current geopolitical context — characterised by a push for reformed multilateralism and a more inclusive voice for the Global South — diaspora ties offer India an asset that goes beyond conventional diplomacy to shape shared platforms for cooperation.
The Jamaica leg of Jaishankar’s visit
Jaishankar’s visit to Jamaica from May 2 to 4 came at a time of renewed focus on India’s engagement with the Caribbean, reflecting both nations’ desire to expand political dialogue and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. During his time in Kingston, Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with the Jamaican leadership, emphasising the longstanding and historic bonds between the two countries that stretch back more than 180 years through shared cultural and diaspora ties.
One of the notable outcomes of the visit was the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. These agreements covered health cooperation, solar energy and sustainability, and broadcasting and digital cooperation, underlining India’s interest in supporting Jamaica’s development priorities.
The MoUs are expected to facilitate joint projects and knowledge sharing, particularly in areas like renewable energy deployment and healthcare delivery — sectors that align with both countries’ agendas on sustainable development and public welfare.
Jaishankar highlighted India’s development cooperation in Jamaica, including the recently completed rural livelihoods improvement project in Kitson Town, implemented with support from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. This initiative, funded with a $1 million Indian contribution, has directly benefited hundreds of locals and had wider positive impact in the community.
“The (Kitson Town) project has directly benefited, I believe, over 200 individuals and has a wider positive impact on thousands in the Kitson Town community,” Jaishankar said while addressing the media following a bilateral meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kamina Johnson Smith. “We are currently discussing the feasibility of the establishment of an artisan empowerment hub for Jamaica as part of commitment made by us under the India-CARICOM development partnership.”
He said that both sides agreed to further strengthen trade, business and investment linkages, explore cooperation for the recruitment and mobility of skilled professionals, including nurses, healthcare workers, and teachers.
“India also recognised Jamaica’s growing role as a logistics hub and a gateway to the Caribbean for trade, business, and investment,” Jaishankar said. “And these were, in fact, the very subjects which were the focus of the call that I had on Prime Minister (Andrew) Holness.”
Beyond formal talks, the visit included symbolic gestures showcasing cultural affinity. Jaishankar joined Jamaican leaders to inaugurate an electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park in Kingston — a gift from India that underlined the countries’ shared passion for cricket and sporting ties.
The External Affairs Minister also visited the Indian Arrival Memorial where he paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Indian diaspora.
“I am happy to announce that we are contributing Jamaican $2 milliion for the celebration of 181 years of arrival of Indians in Jamaica on the occasion of Indian Arrival Day.”
Jamaica has an Indian diaspora numbering around 70,000 whose forefathers came from India, mostly from eastern UP, Bihar, Basti, Deoria, Gorakhpur, as indentured labour from 1845 to 1917. While most of the indentured labourers were from the Bhojpuri and Awadhi region, a significant minority was from South India.
The Suriname leg
During his visit to Suriname on May 6-7, Jaishankar co-chaired the 9th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and advanced a broad agenda spanning defence, development partnership and cultural ties rooted in a shared diaspora history.
The JCM was co-chaired with Melvin WJ Bouva, Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to deepen cooperation across defence and security, health, energy, trade and commerce, technology, agriculture, culture, education, sports, infrastructure and traditional systems of medicine.
They noted the convergence of views on global issues and exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments. Jaishankar also offered soft loans under lines of credit to support Suriname’s infrastructure and strategic sector development.
During the visit, Jaishankar called on Suriname’s President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to realising the full potential of the long-standing partnership. He also met Vice President Ashwin Adhin, with both sides highlighting the value of parliamentary exchanges between the two democracies.
A key development partnership milestone was the handover of a Passion Fruit Processing Facility at MCP Agro NV, completed with Indian grant and technical assistance, in the presence of Foreign Minister Bouva and Agriculture Minister Mike N Noersalim. The project is expected to strengthen value addition in Suriname’s agri-based industries. Jaishankar underscored India’s readiness to explore additional Quick Impact Projects.
Reflecting the deep cultural links between the two nations, Jaishankar paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Paramaribo and visited the Baba and Mai monument commemorating the first arrival of Hindustanis in Suriname. He also paid tribute at the Monument for the Fallen Heroes in Marieburg and toured the Lallarookh Museum, which preserves the heritage of the Hindustani community.
Jaishankar inaugurated a week-long exhibition at Suriname’s National Archives tracing the history of Indian migration to the country and delivered an address titled “Partnership for Progress” outlining the trajectory of India–Suriname relations. Interacting with members of the Indian community, he spoke about India’s transformation and described India as a trusted partner in Suriname’s growth and development.
Suriname is home to an Indian diaspora that currently constitutes over 27 percent of the country’s population of about 6.2 lakh.
The Trinidad & Tobago leg
Jaishankar’s visit to Trinidad & Tobago on May 8–9 combined high-level political engagement, development cooperation, cultural outreach and diaspora connect, giving fresh momentum to bilateral relations.
He called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, where the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening existing areas of collaboration and identifying new avenues for partnership.
A major outcome of the visit was the signing of eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering diverse areas such as tourism, solar energy, vector control, restoration of heritage infrastructure at Nelson Island, and the establishment of an Indian Chair on Ayurveda at the University of the West Indies.
These agreements reflect the broadening scope of India–Trinidad & Tobago cooperation into sustainability, public health, heritage preservation and traditional knowledge systems.
Both sides reviewed progress on announcements made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Trinidad & Tobago in July 2025. In the presence of Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, Jaishankar handed over the first batch of 2,000 Made-in-India laptops to selected schoolchildren, underscoring India’s support for digital education.
He also inaugurated an agro-processing facility of the National Agriculture Marketing and Development Corporation in Couva. The facility was equipped with machinery worth $1 million gifted by India during Prime Minister Modi’s visit last year, highlighting India’s role in supporting local
agriculture and small enterprises.
Healthcare collaboration featured prominently in the discussions. Both sides noted the successful completion of an Artificial Limb Fitment Camp under the Jaipur Foot initiative that benefitted around 800 people in Trinidad and Tobago.
The talks also covered future cooperation in infrastructure, security, forensics, healthcare, capacity building and tracing Girmitiya (indentured Indian labour) heritage. Existing agreements in areas such as pharmacopoeia standards, digital transformation and culture were reviewed, with an emphasis on ensuring tangible outcomes.
Both sides reaffirmed close coordination in regional and multilateral forums, particularly on issues concerning the Global South.
The visit blended diplomacy, development partnership, cultural diplomacy and diaspora engagement, imparting fresh energy to India–Trinidad & Tobago relations and laying the groundwork for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.
The Indian diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago comprises 42 percent of the Caribbean nation’s 1.4 million population.
To sum up, India’s outreach to the Caribbean and South America fits within its broader external policy goals of strengthening ties with Global South partners and emerging economies. This includes promoting trade, investment and cooperation on global governance issues, climate action and sustainable development. The visit aligns with New Delhi’s emphasis on South-South cooperation and building resilient, diversified international partnerships.
Jaishankar’s visit underscored how India’s Caribbean and South American diplomacy rests on a unique foundation — a living diaspora legacy that seamlessly blends history with strategy. In Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago, Jaishankar’s engagements showed how cultural affinity is being converted into political trust and economic collaboration. This diaspora-anchored diplomacy gives India an advantage that few global players can replicate, allowing New Delhi to pursue influence through partnership rather than power projection.
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