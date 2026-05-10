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Explained | Beyond The Indo-Pacific: Why India Is Turning To The Caribbean And South America Through Diaspora Links

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacts with the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago at a community event during the concluding leg of his three-nation Caribbean tour, after visiting Jamaica and Suriname, in Port of Spain. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As India recalibrates its foreign policy for a rapidly shifting global order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago from May 2 to 10 signals New Delhi’s intent to look well beyond its traditional strategic theatres.

The outreach to the Caribbean and South America reflects India’s push for deeper South-South partnerships, backed by a unique advantage — a centuries-old Indian diaspora that continues to shape political, cultural and economic ties across the region.

Beyond historical bonds, the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean enhances India’s soft-power projection, promoting cultural affinity that complements diplomatic and economic goals. This emphasis on diaspora reflects Indian diplomacy’s wider strategy of leveraging cultural and social linkages to create strategic depth across regions. In the current geopolitical context — characterised by a push for reformed multilateralism and a more inclusive voice for the Global South — diaspora ties offer India an asset that goes beyond conventional diplomacy to shape shared platforms for cooperation.

The Jamaica leg of Jaishankar’s visit

Jaishankar’s visit to Jamaica from May 2 to 4 came at a time of renewed focus on India’s engagement with the Caribbean, reflecting both nations’ desire to expand political dialogue and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. During his time in Kingston, Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with the Jamaican leadership, emphasising the longstanding and historic bonds between the two countries that stretch back more than 180 years through shared cultural and diaspora ties.

One of the notable outcomes of the visit was the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. These agreements covered health cooperation, solar energy and sustainability, and broadcasting and digital cooperation, underlining India’s interest in supporting Jamaica’s development priorities.

The MoUs are expected to facilitate joint projects and knowledge sharing, particularly in areas like renewable energy deployment and healthcare delivery — sectors that align with both countries’ agendas on sustainable development and public welfare.

Jaishankar highlighted India’s development cooperation in Jamaica, including the recently completed rural livelihoods improvement project in Kitson Town, implemented with support from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. This initiative, funded with a $1 million Indian contribution, has directly benefited hundreds of locals and had wider positive impact in the community.

“The (Kitson Town) project has directly benefited, I believe, over 200 individuals and has a wider positive impact on thousands in the Kitson Town community,” Jaishankar said while addressing the media following a bilateral meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kamina Johnson Smith. “We are currently discussing the feasibility of the establishment of an artisan empowerment hub for Jamaica as part of commitment made by us under the India-CARICOM development partnership.”

He said that both sides agreed to further strengthen trade, business and investment linkages, explore cooperation for the recruitment and mobility of skilled professionals, including nurses, healthcare workers, and teachers.

“India also recognised Jamaica’s growing role as a logistics hub and a gateway to the Caribbean for trade, business, and investment,” Jaishankar said. “And these were, in fact, the very subjects which were the focus of the call that I had on Prime Minister (Andrew) Holness.”

Beyond formal talks, the visit included symbolic gestures showcasing cultural affinity. Jaishankar joined Jamaican leaders to inaugurate an electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park in Kingston — a gift from India that underlined the countries’ shared passion for cricket and sporting ties.

The External Affairs Minister also visited the Indian Arrival Memorial where he paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Indian diaspora.

“I am happy to announce that we are contributing Jamaican $2 milliion for the celebration of 181 years of arrival of Indians in Jamaica on the occasion of Indian Arrival Day.”

Jamaica has an Indian diaspora numbering around 70,000 whose forefathers came from India, mostly from eastern UP, Bihar, Basti, Deoria, Gorakhpur, as indentured labour from 1845 to 1917. While most of the indentured labourers were from the Bhojpuri and Awadhi region, a significant minority was from South India.

The Suriname leg

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Suriname Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva, centre, during 'Partnership for Progress', a programme organised by Suriname's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Paramaribo. (PTI)

During his visit to Suriname on May 6-7, Jaishankar co-chaired the 9th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and advanced a broad agenda spanning defence, development partnership and cultural ties rooted in a shared diaspora history.

The JCM was co-chaired with Melvin WJ Bouva, Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to deepen cooperation across defence and security, health, energy, trade and commerce, technology, agriculture, culture, education, sports, infrastructure and traditional systems of medicine.

They noted the convergence of views on global issues and exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments. Jaishankar also offered soft loans under lines of credit to support Suriname’s infrastructure and strategic sector development.