Beyond Oil Trade: India–UAE Energy Deals Signal Geopolitical Hedging
Amid fuel hikes and regional turmoil, India deepens UAE ties to secure supplies, diversify risk, and convert energy trade into strategic insurance.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
New Delhi: As petrol and diesel prices rose by ₹3 across India on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Abu Dhabi signing two quiet but consequential energy agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the LPG supply pact between Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and ADNOC, come at a time when oil markets are being rattled by conflict in West Asia and new realignments in producer politics.
What appears on paper as routine energy cooperation is, in reality, a calculated hedge against a rapidly destabilising geopolitical environment.
"The two leaders appreciated the vibrant and growing bilateral energy partnership, with the UAE maintaining its role as an important partner in India’s energy security, including in terms of crude oil, LNG and LPG supplies," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the bilateral summit between Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reads.
"The leaders agreed to promote new initiatives for a comprehensive energy partnership,” the statement further reads. “In this context, they welcomed the conclusion of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to enhance UAE’s participation in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to 30 million barrels, and work together to set up strategic gas reserves in India. They also welcomed the arrangement entered into between Indian Oil Limited (IOCL) Company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on long-term LPG supplies."
The MoU between ISPRL and ADNOC aims at potential ADNOC crude oil storage in India’s strategic petroleum reserves up to 30 million barrels, including through its participation in facilities in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and development of reserve facilities in Chandikol, Odisha.
It also envisages potential storage of crude oil in Fujairah, UAE, to form part of the Indian strategic petroleum reserve. It also explores potential collaboration in liquid natural gas (LNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) storage facilities in India.
The Strategic Collaboration Agreement between IOCL and ADNOC explores potential opportunities in the sale and purchase of LPG, including long-term supply of LPG, and entry into a long-term LPG sale and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Limited and IOCL.
India’s collaboration with ADNOC on strategic reserves builds on a partnership that began when UAE leased storage capacity in India to store millions of barrels of crude. The 2026 MoU expands this framework, giving India enhanced capacity to mitigate supply shocks.
Strategic reserves act as a security buffer during severe disruptions — from regional conflicts to supply route blockages such as those affecting the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil transits.
In a scenario where West Asian tensions — notably the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran — risk constricting oil flows, enhanced reserves mean India can better shield its economy and consumers from sharp price spikes and supply cuts.
"We have created some strategic reserve spaces in southern India,” Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told ETV Bharat. “And we were hopeful, you know, when Prime Minister Modi first visited UAE (in 2016), this was the item that was agreed. But it has never been operationalised.”
Ahmad explained that strategic petroleum reserve is the quantity of oil that a country keeps in storage for use in emergencies.
“Normally, members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), they are required to keep mandatorily certain amount of oil in their storage, so that it can be used in emergencies,” he said. “They can also be made available to other members. India is not a member of the IEA precisely for this reason.”
Ahmad further explained that a strategic petroleum reserve means a huge quantity of oil is kept in reserve for some unforeseen emergency. But it costs several millions of dollars, “in fact, a few billion dollars”.
"So, India has actually been very wary of this strategic petroleum reserve,” he said. “We have what is called commercial reserve. Commercial reserve means oil companies need some space to keep their oil, you know, before it is used or sold. So, we have been doing commercial reserve. Let us be very clear about it. We do not, strictly speaking, have strategic petroleum reserve.”
However, at the same time, he stated that when ADNOC places oil in India’s strategic reserves, it will still belong to ADNOC.
"It is not Indian oil,” Ahmad said. “It belongs to ADNOC. It can be used by ADNOC to service their various markets in different places in the region. It can also be bought by India if India needs. As an emergency, if India needs, then it can be bought by India. So, what India would be making clear is that, yes, you store this. You pay rent for that. It is not free.”
Friday’s signing of the energy agreements comes soon after the UAE opted out of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreement, a strategic shift signalling a desire for greater production flexibility. This could lead to increased output and more competitive pricing for buyers like India.
With the UAE free from OPEC quotas, it has the leeway to boost exports or tailor supply terms, benefiting importers facing global disruptions. India can negotiate long-term contracts, potentially at favourable terms, strengthening its bargaining position in a tightening global energy market.
"UAE’s concern is that the OPEC quota for them is like say 3.7 million barrels a day,” Ahmad said. “And they want to have it over four million barrels, maybe 4.5. And in next year, their capacity is going to be five million barrels per day."
This is where the issue of India exploring the potential of storing of crude oil in Fujairah, UAE, to form part of the Indian strategic petroleum reserve comes up.
"Fujairah is full of oil tanks," Ahmad explained. "And you know, in an emergency, people start using tankers, you know, for ships that go to the high seas. They use those for storage also. You know, when oil price is low, you buy at a low price in anticipation of high prices. For example, if Hormuz remains closed, the oil prices are going to go high. If I buy today at, say, $100 a barrel at storage, then I will be better off when I use this oil, because it is going to become $120 when actually it comes in the market."
He said that the UAE has got two pipelines that run from Habshan to Fujairah.
"Those pipelines are a fraction of the oil that the capacity that UAE has," he said. “But with Hormuz closed, the two pipelines that open at Fujairah are a fraction of their total production. So, withdrawal from OPEC is serving no useful purpose for anybody.”
He said that the UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC is with the hope of a good day coming. "Then they can sell 4.5 million barrels a day, much above their OPEC quota," the former Ambassador said.
Meanwhile, the collaboration between IOCL and ADNOC Gas Limited means that assured LPG and crude supply can provide the Indian government with more cushion to manage market prices and fiscal impacts, including subsidy burdens and inflation — especially significant during global price volatility.
To sum up, the energy cooperation agreements signed during Modi’s visit to the UAE Friday are far more than commercial contracts. These elevate India’s energy security through strategic reserves and assured LPG supplies amid global disruptions. These also reflect new geopolitical realities, with the UAE’s OPEC exit offering India a more flexible and potentially cost-effective energy partner.