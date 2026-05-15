ETV Bharat / international

Beyond Oil Trade: India–UAE Energy Deals Signal Geopolitical Hedging

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessing the Exchange of MoUs between India and UAE at Abu Dhabi, in United Arab Emirates on May 15, 2026 ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: As petrol and diesel prices rose by ₹3 across India on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Abu Dhabi signing two quiet but consequential energy agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the LPG supply pact between Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and ADNOC, come at a time when oil markets are being rattled by conflict in West Asia and new realignments in producer politics.

What appears on paper as routine energy cooperation is, in reality, a calculated hedge against a rapidly destabilising geopolitical environment.

"The two leaders appreciated the vibrant and growing bilateral energy partnership, with the UAE maintaining its role as an important partner in India’s energy security, including in terms of crude oil, LNG and LPG supplies," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the bilateral summit between Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reads.

"The leaders agreed to promote new initiatives for a comprehensive energy partnership,” the statement further reads. “In this context, they welcomed the conclusion of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to enhance UAE’s participation in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to 30 million barrels, and work together to set up strategic gas reserves in India. They also welcomed the arrangement entered into between Indian Oil Limited (IOCL) Company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on long-term LPG supplies."

The MoU between ISPRL and ADNOC aims at potential ADNOC crude oil storage in India’s strategic petroleum reserves up to 30 million barrels, including through its participation in facilities in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and development of reserve facilities in Chandikol, Odisha.

It also envisages potential storage of crude oil in Fujairah, UAE, to form part of the Indian strategic petroleum reserve. It also explores potential collaboration in liquid natural gas (LNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) storage facilities in India.

The Strategic Collaboration Agreement between IOCL and ADNOC explores potential opportunities in the sale and purchase of LPG, including long-term supply of LPG, and entry into a long-term LPG sale and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Limited and IOCL.

India’s collaboration with ADNOC on strategic reserves builds on a partnership that began when UAE leased storage capacity in India to store millions of barrels of crude. The 2026 MoU expands this framework, giving India enhanced capacity to mitigate supply shocks.

Strategic reserves act as a security buffer during severe disruptions — from regional conflicts to supply route blockages such as those affecting the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil transits.

In a scenario where West Asian tensions — notably the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran — risk constricting oil flows, enhanced reserves mean India can better shield its economy and consumers from sharp price spikes and supply cuts.

"We have created some strategic reserve spaces in southern India,” Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told ETV Bharat. “And we were hopeful, you know, when Prime Minister Modi first visited UAE (in 2016), this was the item that was agreed. But it has never been operationalised.”

Ahmad explained that strategic petroleum reserve is the quantity of oil that a country keeps in storage for use in emergencies.

“Normally, members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), they are required to keep mandatorily certain amount of oil in their storage, so that it can be used in emergencies,” he said. “They can also be made available to other members. India is not a member of the IEA precisely for this reason.”