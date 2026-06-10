ETV Bharat / international

Beyond Arms Sales: The Strategic Significance Of India-Slovakia Defence Ties

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Slovakia from June 14 to 16, defence cooperation has emerged as one of the most dynamic pillars of bilateral relations.

Highlighting the growing importance of the sector, Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian described defence ties as a key component of the partnership, reflecting a relationship that has evolved from traditional arms supplies to collaboration in advanced military technologies and joint development.

Maxian said that while Slovakia has been a long-time supplier of defence technologies to India, India’s growing domestic defence production has also changed the nature of the partnership, and even Slovakia is now buying defence technologies from India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini during a meeting on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday, February 20, 2026 (IANS)

“Defence is a very specific area of cooperation,” ANI news agency quoted him as saying. “Slovakia has been a solid supplier of defence technologies to India since 1993. We have been one of the biggest suppliers of military hardware to India, and we have been working with the public sector units, the Indian ordnance factories and the Ministry of Defence. After 30 years, the scenario has been slightly changed due to the so-called indigenisation.”

Maxian further stated that domestic production of military hardware in India is very significant, and both sides are also cooperating in the private sector. “There are a number of projects we are cooperating on jointly, and a very interesting element of our cooperation in defence that even Slovakia buys defence technologies from India,” he stated.

Since Slovakia became an independent state in 1993, its defence industry has maintained close links with India’s armed forces and defence public sector undertakings. Unlike many traditional buyer-seller relationships, India-Slovakia defence ties have increasingly moved towards technology partnerships and joint production.

The significance of the partnership lies in the complementary nature of the two countries’ defence industries. Slovakia possesses expertise in artillery systems, armoured vehicle technologies, turret systems, active protection systems, and NATO-standard military equipment.

India offers large-scale manufacturing capabilities, a rapidly expanding indigenous defence ecosystem, skilled engineering manpower, the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) framework for defence production, and growing export potential. This synergy allows both countries to benefit from co-development rather than simple arms transactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini during a meeting on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday, February 20, 2026 (IANS)

Slovakia’s defence industry has considerable expertise in artillery and armoured platforms. Companies such as Konstrukta Defence developed the Zuzana family of 155-mm self-propelled howitzers, which have gained international recognition and have seen operational use in Ukraine.

Such capabilities are relevant for India as it modernises its artillery and mechanised forces. New Delhi is seeking advanced technologies for future ready combat vehicles (FRCVs), future infantry combat vehicles (FICVs), light tanks, remote-controlled weapon systems and active protection systems.