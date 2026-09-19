Beyond Arms Sales: Gen Dhiraj Seth's Russia Visit And The Next Phase Of Defence Cooperation
The Army chief’s Russia visit highlights efforts to modernise a longstanding defence partnership through joint capability development, training, technology cooperation and institutional exchanges.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The India-Russia defence relationship is entering a phase in which its future will be determined less by the number of platforms India procures from Moscow and more by the depth of technology cooperation, indigenous production, military training and institutional exchanges that the two sides can sustain.
Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth's September 16-18 visit to Russia comes against this evolving backdrop, with his meetings with the Russian Land Forces, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and the faculty of the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy highlighting an effort to give greater operational and institutional depth to the longstanding defence partnership.
According to a series of posts made by the ADG PI-Indian Army on its X handle, Gen Seth visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focussed on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two armies.
"…during his ongoing official visit to Russia, (Gen Seth) visited Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence," the ADG-PI stated. "The engagement focussed on joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for enhanced military-to-military engagements."
According to another post, General Seth visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St Petersburg and was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress.
"The visit provided an opportunity to interact with faculty on training methodologies and modernisation of artillery," the post reads. "The engagement underscored the importance of institutional exchanges, sharing of best practices and strengthening professional military cooperation between India and Russia."
The subjects highlighted during his interactions — military cooperation, training, capability development, professional exchanges, artillery modernisation and institutional linkages — point to a broader effort to keep the India-Russia defence relationship relevant to the requirements of 21st-century warfare.
The visit is also significant because it followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September 11 bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed defence cooperation and other areas of the bilateral relationship amid continuing geopolitical uncertainties, including the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.
#GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, during his official visit to Russia, visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St. Petersburg and was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress. The visit provided an opportunity to interact with faculty on training methodologies and modernisation of Artillery. The engagement underscored the importance of institutional exchanges, sharing of best practices and strengthening professional military cooperation between India and Russia. #IndiaRussiaFriendship @MEAIndia @DefenceMinIndia @RusEmbIndia @IndEmbMoscow— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 19, 2026
Against this backdrop, Gen Seth’s visit can be seen as an important Army-to-Army component of the larger strategic engagement, providing an opportunity to translate high-level political understanding into practical military cooperation.
Defence has traditionally been the strongest pillar of the India-Russia strategic relationship. For decades, the Indian armed forces have operated Russian-origin platforms, including the Su-30MKI, T-90 tanks and a range of helicopters, artillery and air-defence systems. The relationship, however, has progressively moved beyond straightforward equipment purchases.
The two countries now officially describe their defence partnership in terms of joint research and development, co-development, co-production, technology transfer and manufacture in India. The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December 2025 specifically endorsed this transition and called for greater joint manufacturing of spares, components and aggregates for Russian-origin equipment under the ‘Make in India’ programme.
#GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, visited Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence. The engagement focussed on joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for enhanced military-to-military engagements. The #COAS also called on Shri Vinay Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation and held discussions on issues of India–Russia bilateral cooperation and measures for strengthening Defence ties. #IndiaRussiaFriendship @MEAIndia @DefenceMinIndia @RusEmbIndia @IndEmbMoscow— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 18, 2026
The Indian and Russian defence establishments already have institutional mechanisms for addressing these issues, particularly the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). The 22nd session of the commission, held in New Delhi in December 2025, focused on cooperation in military and military-technical fields and on identifying new opportunities in niche technologies.
Gen Seth’s visit to the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St Petersburg is especially noteworthy.
The discussions with faculty on training methodologies and artillery modernisation fit into one of the most important lessons emerging from contemporary warfare: artillery remains highly relevant despite the rapid growth of drones, precision weapons and other emerging technologies.
The Indian Army has itself been placing considerable emphasis on long-range fires, precision strike capability, surveillance and target acquisition, and greater integration between artillery and other arms.
Military exercises have long been a feature of India-Russia defence cooperation. The INDRA series has included Army, Navy and Air Force components, while Indian personnel have also participated in Russian-led multinational exercises.
In 2025, an Indian armed forces contingent participated in Exercise Zapad in Russia, while the bilateral INDRA exercise was conducted involving Indian and Russian forces. The Army component of such exercises provides opportunities for exchanging tactics, techniques and procedures and improving interoperability.
Another important aspect of the visit is the future sustainment of India’s extensive Russian-origin inventory.
Strengthening India-Russia Defence Ties 🇮🇳🤝🇷🇺 #GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The #COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focussed on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two Armies. #DefenceCooperation #IndiaRussiaFriendship @MEAIndia @DefenceMinIndia @RusEmbIndia @IndEmbMoscow— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 17, 2026
India’s defence procurement has become increasingly diversified. According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia accounted for about 40 percent of India’s major arms imports during 2021–25.
This diversification is a deliberate part of India’s broader effort to strengthen indigenous defence production. But diversification does not eliminate the immediate requirement to sustain existing Russian-origin platforms.
The Army chief’s interaction with Gen Yevkurov adds a higher-level dimension to the military discussions.
The subjects identified by the Army — joint capability development, professional military exchanges and enhanced military-to-military engagement — indicate that New Delhi is interested in maintaining a broad institutional relationship rather than allowing defence ties to become narrowly procurement-driven.
There is also a broader strategic consideration.
Russia remains a major Eurasian power with substantial capabilities in areas such as missiles, air defence, aerospace, nuclear technology, electronic warfare and military technology. India has decades of institutional experience in working with Russian systems.
The relationship has also produced some unusually deep forms of cooperation. The BrahMos programme, licensed production of the Su-30MKI and T-90 tanks, and production of AK-203 rifles in India illustrate different stages of the evolution from procurement towards joint production and industrial cooperation.
According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, the very fact that it is the first visit by an Indian Army chief to Russia in eight years is itself significant.
"It does signal something, especially in the background of Prime Minister Modi’s meetings with Putin in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Summit and then a full-fledged bilateral at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi," Sachdev told ETV Bharat over phone from Moscow where he has gone to attend a World People’s Assembly event.
"It indicates to me that India and Russia are going to expand and deepen their military relationship beyond two areas of India-Russia defence partnership. One is the ongoing maintenance and spares, then there is the S-400 missile system more batches of which are still to come."
He said that his assessment is that India and Russia are heading for some big-ticket defence partnership. "My reading is that India is making a conscious decision to increase its defence relationship with Russia," Sachdev added.
India-Russia defence cooperation is no longer operating in the relatively uncomplicated strategic environment of the Cold War or the immediate post-Cold War period. Russia’s relationship with China has deepened; Moscow is under Western sanctions; India’s defence partnerships have diversified; and warfare itself is changing rapidly.
Yet the relationship retains considerable institutional depth. The two countries continue to hold formal defence mechanisms, military exercises and senior-level military contacts.
Gen Seth's Russia visit therefore represents less a reaffirmation of the past than an attempt to shape the next phase of the defence relationship. Its importance lies in ensuring that a partnership built around platforms and equipment evolves into one centred increasingly on technology, training, operational learning, indigenous production and long-term military capability.
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