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Beyond Arms Sales: Gen Dhiraj Seth's Russia Visit And The Next Phase Of Defence Cooperation

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth is felicitated by a Russian military official at Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy, in St. Petersburg on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The India-Russia defence relationship is entering a phase in which its future will be determined less by the number of platforms India procures from Moscow and more by the depth of technology cooperation, indigenous production, military training and institutional exchanges that the two sides can sustain.

Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth's September 16-18 visit to Russia comes against this evolving backdrop, with his meetings with the Russian Land Forces, Deputy Defence Minister Gen Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and the faculty of the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy highlighting an effort to give greater operational and institutional depth to the longstanding defence partnership.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth receives a unique ceremonial honour of firing the traditional cannon at Peter and Paul Fortress, in St. Petersburg on Friday. (ANI)

According to a series of posts made by the ADG PI-Indian Army on its X handle, Gen Seth visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focussed on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two armies.

"…during his ongoing official visit to Russia, (Gen Seth) visited Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence," the ADG-PI stated. "The engagement focussed on joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for enhanced military-to-military engagements."

According to another post, General Seth visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St Petersburg and was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress.

"The visit provided an opportunity to interact with faculty on training methodologies and modernisation of artillery," the post reads. "The engagement underscored the importance of institutional exchanges, sharing of best practices and strengthening professional military cooperation between India and Russia."

The subjects highlighted during his interactions — military cooperation, training, capability development, professional exchanges, artillery modernisation and institutional linkages — point to a broader effort to keep the India-Russia defence relationship relevant to the requirements of 21st-century warfare.

The visit is also significant because it followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September 11 bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed defence cooperation and other areas of the bilateral relationship amid continuing geopolitical uncertainties, including the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Against this backdrop, Gen Seth’s visit can be seen as an important Army-to-Army component of the larger strategic engagement, providing an opportunity to translate high-level political understanding into practical military cooperation.

Defence has traditionally been the strongest pillar of the India-Russia strategic relationship. For decades, the Indian armed forces have operated Russian-origin platforms, including the Su-30MKI, T-90 tanks and a range of helicopters, artillery and air-defence systems. The relationship, however, has progressively moved beyond straightforward equipment purchases.

The two countries now officially describe their defence partnership in terms of joint research and development, co-development, co-production, technology transfer and manufacture in India. The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December 2025 specifically endorsed this transition and called for greater joint manufacturing of spares, components and aggregates for Russian-origin equipment under the ‘Make in India’ programme.

The Indian and Russian defence establishments already have institutional mechanisms for addressing these issues, particularly the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC). The 22nd session of the commission, held in New Delhi in December 2025, focused on cooperation in military and military-technical fields and on identifying new opportunities in niche technologies.

Gen Seth’s visit to the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St Petersburg is especially noteworthy.