Between A Reset And A Reckoning: Why Tarique Rahman’s India Visit Is Still Uncertain
The uncertainty over the Bangladesh PM’s India visit reflects a wider struggle over the terms of Bangladesh’s post-Hasina relationship with its most important neighbour.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The prospect of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman making his maiden official visit to India has run into an old and increasingly consequential obstacle: Dhaka’s demand that New Delhi expedite the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other senior Awami League leaders.
Even as the two neighbours discuss the possible visit, Bangladesh is making clear that a political thaw cannot be divorced from the unresolved question of those who fled to India after Hasina’s ouster in August 2024.
Addressing the media in Dhaka on Sunday, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim said that though Bangladesh and India had been in discussions for several weeks over Rahman’s proposed bilateral visit, the process was disrupted after Sheikh Hasina was recently allowed to publicly address the media in Delhi.
“We have made our position clear. We believe a conducive environment needs to be created for the visit,” Shahidul said. “To this end, we have requested the Indian authorities to take prompt action on our requests for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives.”
On August 5, Hasina, who has taken refuge in India, addressed the media in the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi via virtual mode and expressed her desire to return to Bangladesh in the interest of the Awami League. This had drawn sharp criticism from the ruling establishment in Dhaka.
Following the event, India’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Rahman to discuss the latter’s visit to India. India has extended two separate invitations to Rahman – one for a bilateral state visit and another in his capacity as the chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) for an outreach session when New Delhi will host the BRICS Summit in September.
The day after his meeting with Rahman, Trivedi flew down to New Delhi and apprised Prime Miniter Narendra Modi about the developments in Dhaka. During a regular media briefing here on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India has extended an invitation to the Rahman for a bilateral visit.
“We’ve also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a visit to India for the outreach session of the BRICS Summit,” Jaiswal said. “So, these invitations have been extended and I shall keep you updated if there is any progress in this regard.”
On Sunday, another condition Bangladesh put forward for Rahman’s visit is that India hand over the killers of Shaheed Osman Hadi, a prominent Bangladeshi political activist, writer, and a key youth leader of the July 2024 uprising that led to the fall of Hasina. According to reports, in March this year, two individuals allegedly involved in the plot to assassinate Hadi, were detained by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police from near the Bangladesh-India border.
During his media interaction in Dhaka, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Karim said that India should hand over the suspects accused of killing Osman Hadi under the bilateral extradition treaty. “We are waiting for their response,” he said.
Meanwhile, in an opinion piece published in the Daily Star news website on Sunday, M Humayun Kabir, Foreign Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Rahman, stated that Bangladesh-India relations “are currently at a point where there is a clear need to rethink the relationship from a new perspective”.
“The Bangladesh-India relationship should be viewed through the post-July-August 2024 lens, based on mutual respect, mutual trust, dignity and sovereign equality,” Kabir wrote. “Bangladesh is ready to work with India, but India must also help create a conducive environment in which the two countries can talk and normalise their relationship. The relationship, however, is currently stalled. After the election and the formation of the new government, there was an impression that relations would soon return to normal. Six months later, that has not happened.”
He further stated that developments such as border killings and push-ins have not been viewed positively by the people of Bangladesh.
“Rather, they have reinforced a perception that India does not sufficiently respect Bangladesh's sensitivities and aspirations,” the article reads. “The invitation from India to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman should therefore be viewed from two perspectives. India has invited him, in its capacity as chair of BIMSTEC, to participate in the BRICS summit in Delhi. At the same time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a congratulatory message when the new government was formed and invited the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit India with his family.”
Dhaka’s latest message suggests that the timing of Rahman’s visit is no longer merely a matter of diplomatic scheduling. By calling for a “propitious environment” and pressing India to act expeditiously on its extradition requests, the Bangladesh government is signalling that it wants tangible movement from New Delhi before the new leadership’s much-anticipated outreach to India. The issue has thus become a test of whether the two countries can move beyond the political equation that defined their relationship under Hasina.
The dilemma reflects a broader disconnect between the two capitals. Bangladesh’s new government wants relations to be rebuilt through the “post-July-August 2024 lens” of mutual respect, trust, dignity and sovereign equality. India, meanwhile, has maintained that Hasina’s extradition is a legal matter that will be dealt with according to applicable procedures.
Until the two sides find a way to reconcile these positions, Rahman’s proposed visit remains hostage to the most contentious legacy of the political upheaval that transformed Bangladesh-India relations two years ago. Bangladesh has repeatedly pointed to the bilateral extradition treaty as the legal mechanism for bringing Hasina back. But the treaty contains grounds on which extradition can be refused.
Article 6 of the treaty allows refusal where an offence is of a political character, although the treaty expressly excludes a substantial list of offences – including murder, manslaughter, serious assault, kidnapping and certain terrorism-related offences – from being treated as political offences. The treaty also contains provisions concerning the good-faith basis of accusations and other grounds for refusal.
The legal question is therefore considerably more complicated than Dhaka’s argument that an extradition treaty exists and should simply be implemented.
This becomes particularly sensitive because Hasina and her supporters describe the prosecution as politically motivated, whereas the current Bangladeshi government presents the cases as accountability for the violence associated with the 2024 uprising. India consequently has to weigh not only the treaty but also questions concerning the nature of the charges, the fairness of the judicial process and the consequences of returning a former head of government who faces a death sentence.
According to Bangladesh-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, there is a tug-of-war going on between India and Bangladesh. “India is trying to influence the Bangladesh government to ensure Rahman’s visit,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over phone from Dhaka. “But, on the other hand, the policies pursued by the ruling party have always been somewhat antagonistic towards India.”
He said that the political parties currently active in Bangladesh are Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the newly-formed National Citizens Party (NCP).
“All of them are more or less on the same page as far as India-Bangladesh relations are concerned,” Tapan said. “Their vote base is almost the same. It is difficult for the BNP to shift away from that policy. All the three parties are trying keep their hegemony in Bangladesh politics which can be shattered if the Awami League returns to the scene.”
But, at the same time, he said that, as far as state affairs are concerned, any government in Bangladesh cannot afford to avoid bilateral relations with India. “India is very important for Bangladesh in terms of energy security, medical purpose and the overall economy,” he said. “Rahman has to go to India as Bangladesh is in deep crisis in almost all sectors.”
An Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh concurred with Tapan. “The BNP is under huge political pressure from the opposition parties,” the expert told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity. “The relations between India and Bangladesh depend on the Ganges Water Treaty that is up for renewal in December this year, and food and energy security.”
However, the expert said that Pakistan’s footprint in Bangladesh is increasing and so is that of Turkey. “This Pakistan-Bangladesh-Turkey triangle is working against the relations between New Delhi and Dhaka,” the expert explained. “Now, it is for the diplomats to work out Rahman’s visit to India.”
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