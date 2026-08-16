ETV Bharat / international

Between A Reset And A Reckoning: Why Tarique Rahman’s India Visit Is Still Uncertain

New Delhi: The prospect of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman making his maiden official visit to India has run into an old and increasingly consequential obstacle: Dhaka’s demand that New Delhi expedite the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other senior Awami League leaders.

Even as the two neighbours discuss the possible visit, Bangladesh is making clear that a political thaw cannot be divorced from the unresolved question of those who fled to India after Hasina’s ouster in August 2024.

Addressing the media in Dhaka on Sunday, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim said that though Bangladesh and India had been in discussions for several weeks over Rahman’s proposed bilateral visit, the process was disrupted after Sheikh Hasina was recently allowed to publicly address the media in Delhi.

“We have made our position clear. We believe a conducive environment needs to be created for the visit,” Shahidul said. “To this end, we have requested the Indian authorities to take prompt action on our requests for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives.”

On August 5, Hasina, who has taken refuge in India, addressed the media in the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi via virtual mode and expressed her desire to return to Bangladesh in the interest of the Awami League. This had drawn sharp criticism from the ruling establishment in Dhaka.

Following the event, India’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Rahman to discuss the latter’s visit to India. India has extended two separate invitations to Rahman – one for a bilateral state visit and another in his capacity as the chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) for an outreach session when New Delhi will host the BRICS Summit in September.

The day after his meeting with Rahman, Trivedi flew down to New Delhi and apprised Prime Miniter Narendra Modi about the developments in Dhaka. During a regular media briefing here on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India has extended an invitation to the Rahman for a bilateral visit.

“We’ve also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a visit to India for the outreach session of the BRICS Summit,” Jaiswal said. “So, these invitations have been extended and I shall keep you updated if there is any progress in this regard.”

On Sunday, another condition Bangladesh put forward for Rahman’s visit is that India hand over the killers of Shaheed Osman Hadi, a prominent Bangladeshi political activist, writer, and a key youth leader of the July 2024 uprising that led to the fall of Hasina. According to reports, in March this year, two individuals allegedly involved in the plot to assassinate Hadi, were detained by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police from near the Bangladesh-India border.

During his media interaction in Dhaka, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Karim said that India should hand over the suspects accused of killing Osman Hadi under the bilateral extradition treaty. “We are waiting for their response,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an opinion piece published in the Daily Star news website on Sunday, M Humayun Kabir, Foreign Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Rahman, stated that Bangladesh-India relations “are currently at a point where there is a clear need to rethink the relationship from a new perspective”.

“The Bangladesh-India relationship should be viewed through the post-July-August 2024 lens, based on mutual respect, mutual trust, dignity and sovereign equality,” Kabir wrote. “Bangladesh is ready to work with India, but India must also help create a conducive environment in which the two countries can talk and normalise their relationship. The relationship, however, is currently stalled. After the election and the formation of the new government, there was an impression that relations would soon return to normal. Six months later, that has not happened.”

He further stated that developments such as border killings and push-ins have not been viewed positively by the people of Bangladesh.

“Rather, they have reinforced a perception that India does not sufficiently respect Bangladesh's sensitivities and aspirations,” the article reads. “The invitation from India to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman should therefore be viewed from two perspectives. India has invited him, in its capacity as chair of BIMSTEC, to participate in the BRICS summit in Delhi. At the same time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a congratulatory message when the new government was formed and invited the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit India with his family.”