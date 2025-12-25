ETV Bharat / international

Bethlehem Celebrates First Festive Christmas Since Gaza War

Bethlehem: Scouts marched under a clear blue sky in Bethlehem on Wednesday, as the Palestinian city emerged from the shadow of the war in Gaza to celebrate its first festive Christmas in more than two years.

Throughout the Gaza war that began with Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023, a sombre tone had marked Christmases in the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ. But on Wednesday, celebrations were in full swing again in the occupied West Bank city, as a fragile truce held in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are facing the winter in makeshift tents.

At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Christmas Mass at Saint Peter's Basilica, after he called for "24 hours of peace in the whole world".

The American pontiff, who was elected by fellow cardinals in May following the death of Pope Francis, said Christmas was a feast of "faith, charity and hope" and criticised a "distorted economy" that "leads us to treat human beings as mere merchandise".

Leo stuck to a very religious homily without any direct reference to current affairs. Across the world, families began gathering to mark Christmas Eve and millions of children everywhere waited eagerly for their gifts to be delivered.

In Bethlehem, the sound of drums and bagpipes playing renditions of popular Christmas carols filled the air, as Christians young and old made their way to the city's central Manger Square. "Today is full of joy because we haven't been able to celebrate because of the war," said Milagros Anstas, 17, dressed in the yellow and blue uniform of Bethlehem's Salesian scout group.

'Desire of life'

Hundreds of people took part in the parade down Bethlehem's narrow Star Street, while a dense crowd massed in the square. Men dressed as Santa Claus sold toffee apples and toys as families took photographs in front of a nativity scene framed by a giant star. As evening fell, multi-coloured lights shone over Manger Square and a towering Christmas tree glittered next to the Church of the Nativity.

The basilica dates back to the fourth Century and was built on top of a grotto where Christians believe Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago. Bethlehem residents hope the return of Christmas festivities will breathe life back into the city.

"We need to get the message to the whole world and this is the only way," said George Hanna, from the neighbouring town of Beit Jala. "What is Christmas without celebrating?"