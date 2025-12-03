ETV Bharat / international

Belgium Rejects EU Plan To Use Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine, Saying The Move Is Too Risky

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 ( AP )

Brussels: Belgium on Wednesday rejected a plan to use frozen Russian assets to help prop up Ukraine’s economy and war effort over the next two years, saying that the scheme poses major financial and legal risks. Ukraine’s budget and military needs for 2026 and 2027 are estimated to total around 130 billion euros ($150 billion). The European Union has committed to fill the gap. It has already poured in over 170 billion euros ($197 billion) since the war started in 2022.

The biggest pot of ready funds available is through frozen Russian assets. Most of the money is held in Belgium – around 194 billion euros as of June – and outside the EU in Japan, with around $50 billion, and the U.S., U.K. and Canada with lesser amounts.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, was due to make public later on Wednesday details of its proposal to use the Russian money as collateral to help meet Ukraine’s considerable needs through a “reparations loan.”

But Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said that his country considers “the option of the reparations loan the worst of all, as it is risky. It has never been done before.” Russia has described the scheme as “theft.”

Haltingly reading prepared remarks to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Prévot urged the EU to borrow the money for Ukraine on international markets. “It is a well-known, a robust and a well-established option with predictable parameters,” he said.

“The reparation loans scheme entails consequential economic, financial and legal risks,” he said, adding that the commission’s proposals do not address Belgium’s concerns. “It is not acceptable to use the money and leave us alone facing the risks.”