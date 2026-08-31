ETV Bharat / international

Belgium Prime Minister’s Visit To India Comes As New Delhi Seeks To Deepen The Engagement With Europe

New Delhi: Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever's visit to India comes as the India-Belgium relationship is gaining a broader strategic dimension amid growing geopolitical uncertainties, supply-chain disruptions and the contest for critical technologies.

Belgium’s position at the heart of Europe and its importance as a global logistics and port hub, apart from its role within the European Union, make it an increasingly important partner for India as New Delhi seeks to deepen its engagement with Europe.

The visit provides an opportunity to expand a relationship traditionally driven by diamonds and trade into newer areas such as defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and resilient supply chains.

The Belgian Prime Minister will be accompanied by Defence Minister Theo Francken.

“During the visit (from September 2 to 4), Prime Minister De Wever is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 3 to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday.

He is scheduled to travel to Mumbai, where he will engage with various stakeholders, including from the diamond, ports & logistics sectors, the MEA said.

He will deliver a keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event, in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

The Ministry further stated that “the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement”.

Belgium may be a relatively small European country geographically, but its strategic importance to India is considerably larger than its size suggests. It is home to major European ports, logistics networks, financial institutions and industrial clusters and hosts the headquarters of the European Union and NATO.

This gives Belgium an important role in India’s wider engagement with European institutions.

For New Delhi, deeper ties with Belgium can therefore serve a dual purpose: strengthening a bilateral partnership and creating additional avenues for engagement with the wider European strategic and economic ecosystem.

This is particularly relevant following the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU FTA in January 2026. The European Union is India’s largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral goods trade reaching €120 billion in 2024. The agreement is expected to substantially expand market access and economic linkages once it enters into force.

Belgium’s own economic interests are closely tied to this emerging India-EU economic architecture. The European Commission estimates Belgian exports of goods and services to India at €4.58 billion in 2025 and the stock of bilateral Belgian FDI at €4.54 billion in 2024.

Historically, diamonds and precious stones have dominated India-Belgium trade, largely because of the importance of Antwerp as a global diamond centre and India’s major diamond-cutting and polishing industry.

That relationship remains important, but both countries are now attempting to diversify their economic partnership into areas such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, digital technologies, defence and renewable energy.

The direction of travel was evident during the Belgian economic mission to India in March 2025, which brought more than 300 Belgian representatives from business and academia. Discussions covered areas ranging from greener steel and waste management to cancer treatment, defence and digital communications.

For India, the objective is not merely to attract Belgian capital but also to integrate Belgian technology and companies into India’s expanding manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

For Belgium, India’s large and rapidly growing market provides an opportunity to diversify economic relationships at a time when European businesses are seeking alternatives and greater resilience in global supply chains.