ETV Bharat / international

Beijing Tells Manila To Stop The "Theatrics" After The Philippines Defence Secretary Reads Out Note on South China Sea Dispute

Philippines' Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro talks to the media in Singapore on May 29, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: When Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro received a note from a Chinese defence attaché on the South China Sea dispute while he was on stage at an international security forum hosted by South Korea's Ministry of National Defence, he did not hold back.

The note reiterated China's well-known rejection of the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Order, which found China had no historic rights to resources in the disputed waters and found that Beijing had violated the Philippines' sovereign rights.

Philippines and China have a longstanding dispute over parts of the South China Sea.

Teodoro, who was taking questions from the floor at the forum, blasted Beijing and said the note, which included China's rejection of the order, showed disrespect for international law.

The moment has gone viral on social media, where some users applauded the defence secretary for forcefully standing up to China.

“So, perhaps basic decency and behaviour is what China needs to do," he said, accusing Beijing of "coercion, bullying, and aggression.”

He rebutted each claim included in the note, which he read out line by line.

Reading out a portion that said Beijing didn't accept the ruling, he retorted: "Of course, because you lost."