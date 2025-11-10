ETV Bharat / international

BBC Faces Leadership Crisis After News Bosses Quit Over Trump Speech Edit And Bias Claims

London: The BBC reported Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a letter threatening legal action over the way a speech he made was edited in a documentary aired by the British broadcaster.

Two of the BBC’s most senior executives resigned Sunday over accusations of bias in the “Panorama” documentary’s editing of a speech Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021, before a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The program spliced together three quotes from two sections of the speech, delivered almost an hour apart, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.” Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Asked about a letter from Trump threatening legal action over the program, the BBC said in a statement on Monday that “we will review the letter and respond directly in due course.” It did not provide further details.

The BBC was facing a leadership crisis and mounting political pressure after its top executive and its head of news both quit over the editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The resignation of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness over accusations of bias was welcomed by Trump, who said the way his speech had been edited for a documentary was an attempt to “step on the scales of a Presidential Election.”

BBC chairman Samir Shah apologized Monday for the broadcaster's “error of judgment” in editing the speech Trump delivered on Jan. 6, 2021, before a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington. “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action,” Shah said in a letter to lawmakers.

Shah said the BBC has received communication from Trump and is “considering how to reply.” He would not say whether Trump was threatening to sue, but noted: ”He’s a litigious fellow, so we should be prepared for all outcomes.”

The hourlong documentary — titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” — was broadcast as part of the BBC's “Panorama” series days before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. It spliced together three quotes from two sections of the 2021 speech, delivered almost an hour apart, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell." Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

In a resignation letter to staff, Davie said: "There have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility.” Turness said the controversy was damaging the BBC, and she quit “because the buck stops with me.” Turness defended the organization's journalists against allegations of bias.

"Our journalists are hardworking people who strive for impartiality, and I will stand by their journalism," she said Monday. “There is no institutional bias. Mistakes are made, but there’s no institutional bias.”

Trump posted a link to a Daily Telegraph story about the speech-editing on his Truth Social network, thanking the newspaper “for exposing these Corrupt 'Journalists.' These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election.” He called that "a terrible thing for Democracy!"

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted on X, posting a screen grab of an article headlined “Trump goes to war with ‘fake news’ BBC” beside another about Davie's resignation, with the words “shot” and “chaser.”

Trump speech edited

Pressure on the broadcaster’s top executives has been growing since the right-leaning Daily Telegraph published parts of a dossier compiled by Michael Prescott, who had been hired to advise the BBC on standards and guidelines.