ETV Bharat / international

Base In UK faced Iran-linked Threats To Kill US Troops And Destroy Planes

London: A U.S.-run military air base in England faced Iranian-related threats and the Trump administration believed the intention was to kill as many American troops and destroy as many U.S. planes as possible, a U.S. official said.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity, could not speak to the nature of the potential attack. The United States removed its bombers from RAF Fairford, located 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of London, which has been used by American planes to strike Iran during this year’s war.

The new details come as British police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old British man in central London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. He is the seventh person arrested in connection with the suspected plot, which authorities have linked to Iran, but police so far have released few details of their investigation.

Five British men in their 20s were detained near the perimeter of the base in the early hours of Sept. 27, and a 25-year-old British Iranian man was arrested in London on Thursday. All six were released on bail while under investigation.

Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing, said detectives “remain committed to investigating all possible angles.” “We’re acutely aware of the public interest in this investigation, and we are working around the clock, and at pace, to identify the motivation behind events in Gloucestershire," she said.

Scores of residents were evacuated from their homes near the base as armed police officers and army bomb-disposal experts swooped on the rural area late at night. Police later said they had found a quantity of an accelerant — gasoline — in three vans linked to the five suspects, but no explosives.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the United Kingdom saw “strong indications” that Iran played a part in the incident, without saying why or what the nature of the suspected plot was. Iran has denied involvement, but it has previously said it considers any base used to attack its territory a legitimate target.

The U.K.-owned base has been used by American B-1 and B-52 bombers during the Iran war. The British government allowed the U.S. military to use RAF Fairford for what it called defensive strikes on Iranian missiles and their launch sites following Iranian attacks on U.K. interests and Britain’s allies in the Gulf.